Section VI Football Federation Class C championship: Southwestern vs. Medina

Who: Medina Mustangs (5-0) vs. Southwestern Trojans (5-0).
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Vets Park in Medina.
Livestream: www.wnyathletics.com
Rankings: Medina is ranked third in The News’ Small Schools poll. Southwestern is ranked second.
Championship game records: Southwestern is 5-7, defeating Wilson 53-21 last season. Medina is in its first final since winning its third sectional championship in 1988.
Coaches: Medina, Eric Valley, 11th season (59-53); Southwestern, Jake Burkholder, second season (11-1).
Medina key players and statistics: Sr. RB/WR/S Brian Fry (63-628-7 TDs; 17-290-3 TDs receiving; 28 tackles, 2 INTs), Jr. QB Xander Payne (53-81-938-15), Sr. WR/DB Tyler Chinn (11-304-6; 10 tackles, 2 INTs), Jr. TE/DE Joe Cecchini (11-120-2; 14 tackles, 5 sacks), Jr. TE/WR/DE Jarin Rhim (10-168-2), So. DL/OL Chris Johnson OL/DL (18 tackles, 1 sack).
Southwestern key players and statistics: Jr QB Aidan Kennedy (63-104-1,074-15; 42-203-4 TDs rushing), Sr. RB Zishan Munir (75-428-6), Sr. WR Garrett Swan (19-360-7), Jr. WR Ashton Matthew (12-128-2), SR DK/OL Drew Wigren (37 tackles, 8 sacks).
How they got here: Medina defeated third-seeded Eden/North Collins 54-6 for its first playoff win since 1988.
Brian Fry had scoring runs of 49, 30 and 37 yards and Tyler Chinn scored on a 47-yard pass play from Xander Payne and returned an interception 39 yards for another score in the rout. The undefeated Mustangs built a 47-3 lead by halftime.
In a clash of reigning champions, fourth-seeded Southwestern kept hope alive for a Class C repeat by ending former Class D program Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s two-year reign as a state champion by taking a 24-21 decision in Clymer.
Aidan Kennedy passed for a score and ran for touchdown as the Trojans never trailed. They ran out the final 6 minutes, 9 seconds, which included recovering a fumbled punt by CSP.
Pre-snap read: Southwestern is no stranger to this stage of the postseason. The Trojans are in their fifth straight final and looking to end the season with a win for the first time since winning the state title in 2009.
The Trojans can sling it down the field but everything starts with a solid run game. Should Zisan Munir rip off chunks of yardage, it will make it easier for Kennedy to go down the field.
That is easier said than done as Medina has quietly yielded a total of 13 points all season – six on a kick return. The Mustangs must keep that trend going against the Trojans to have a chance. Medina must play physical, control the ball and spread it around among its many playmakers.