Section VI Football Federation Class C championship: Southwestern vs. Medina

How they got here: Medina defeated third-seeded Eden/North Collins 54-6 for its first playoff win since 1988.

Brian Fry had scoring runs of 49, 30 and 37 yards and Tyler Chinn scored on a 47-yard pass play from Xander Payne and returned an interception 39 yards for another score in the rout. The undefeated Mustangs built a 47-3 lead by halftime.

In a clash of reigning champions, fourth-seeded Southwestern kept hope alive for a Class C repeat by ending former Class D program Clymer/Sherman/Panama’s two-year reign as a state champion by taking a 24-21 decision in Clymer.

Aidan Kennedy passed for a score and ran for touchdown as the Trojans never trailed. They ran out the final 6 minutes, 9 seconds, which included recovering a fumbled punt by CSP.

Pre-snap read: Southwestern is no stranger to this stage of the postseason. The Trojans are in their fifth straight final and looking to end the season with a win for the first time since winning the state title in 2009.

The Trojans can sling it down the field but everything starts with a solid run game. Should Zisan Munir rip off chunks of yardage, it will make it easier for Kennedy to go down the field.