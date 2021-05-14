Section VI Football Championship Class D: Franklinville/Ellicottville vs. Salamanca

Who: Franklinville/Ellicottville Titans (5-1) vs. Salamanca Warriors (4-2).
When: 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Where: At Franklinville High School
Livestream: www.wnyathletics.com
Rankings: F/E is ranked sixth in the Buffalo News Small Schools’ poll. Salamanca is ranked seventh.
Championship game records: Franklinville/Ellicottville is 1-4, losing last year’s final to Clymer/Sherman/Panama 22-0. F/E beat Frewsburg for the title in 2015. The Titans also lost in the final in 2014, 2016 and 2017. As separate programs, Franklinville won in 1992. Ellicottville/West Valley won in 2012 in Class DD. Salamanca is 9-5, making its first appearance since winning the Class C title in 2001.
Coaches: F/E, Jason Marsh, second season (13-2 at F/E, 52-41 career). Salamanca, Chad Bartoszek, second season at Salamanca, seventh season overall (8-7 at Salamanca; 50-21 career).
F/E key players: Sr. QB/DB Logan Frank, Sr. RB/LB Clayton Rowland, Sr. RB/LB Wyatt Chudy, Jr. T/DE Caleb Ploetz, Sr. T/DT Brett Kryniski, Jr. WR Lucas Marsh.
Salamanca key players: Sr. OL/DL Jarod White, Sr. QB/DB Lucas McKenna, Jr. OL/DL Kody Shinners, Sr. RB/LB Trevor Ellis, So. RB/LB Jesse Stahlman, Jr. OL/DL Tre Turner.
How they got here: F/E defeated Randolph, 34-8, as the Titans forced five turnovers to counter Randolph’s 32 minutes of possession time. Logan Frank passed to Lucas Marsh and Blake Frank for the game’s first two touchdowns and later ran 1 yard for a score. Clayton Rowland had 107 rushing yards for the winners including a 67-yard TD run and Logan Grinols had a 7-yard scoring run for F/E.
Salamanca avenged a regular-season beating it suffered at the hands of Portville on April 23 by beating the Panthers, 6-0, in a Mother’s Day semifinal clash played in snowy, slick conditions. Senior quarterback Lucas McKenna’s 12-yard run with 54.5 seconds left capped a six-play, 57-yard drive that took just under 3 minutes. The Warriors limited Portville running back and current Section VI rushing leader Jayden Lassiter to 75 yards on 27 carries.
Pre-snap read: This is a homecoming of sorts for Chad Bartoszek, who guided Franklinville/Ellicottville to its section title back in 2015 during his second season with the program.
Will his second season with Salamanca be just as memorable? In order for the Warriors to do that and end their title drought, they must play just a hair better than they did during a regular-season loss to F/E. Ground and pound worked Sunday so expect Salamanca to rely on that since it has some nice size on its line.
The Titans won the regular season meeting between the teams 7-0 – a tight, hard-hitting affair. So the Titans know what they must do Friday. They have to match Salamanca’s physical style and play mistake-free football in order to capture the prize.
What’s next: The offseason as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Tournament has been canceled.