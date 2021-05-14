Section VI Football Championship Class D: Franklinville/Ellicottville vs. Salamanca

Salamanca key players: Sr. OL/DL Jarod White, Sr. QB/DB Lucas McKenna, Jr. OL/DL Kody Shinners, Sr. RB/LB Trevor Ellis, So. RB/LB Jesse Stahlman, Jr. OL/DL Tre Turner.

How they got here: F/E defeated Randolph, 34-8, as the Titans forced five turnovers to counter Randolph’s 32 minutes of possession time. Logan Frank passed to Lucas Marsh and Blake Frank for the game’s first two touchdowns and later ran 1 yard for a score. Clayton Rowland had 107 rushing yards for the winners including a 67-yard TD run and Logan Grinols had a 7-yard scoring run for F/E.

Salamanca avenged a regular-season beating it suffered at the hands of Portville on April 23 by beating the Panthers, 6-0, in a Mother’s Day semifinal clash played in snowy, slick conditions. Senior quarterback Lucas McKenna’s 12-yard run with 54.5 seconds left capped a six-play, 57-yard drive that took just under 3 minutes. The Warriors limited Portville running back and current Section VI rushing leader Jayden Lassiter to 75 yards on 27 carries.

Pre-snap read: This is a homecoming of sorts for Chad Bartoszek, who guided Franklinville/Ellicottville to its section title back in 2015 during his second season with the program.