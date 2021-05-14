 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section VI Football Championship Class B: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences vs. Iroquois
0 comments

Section VI Football Championship Class B: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences vs. Iroquois

Support this work for $1 a month
Iroquois beats Cheektowaga 31-0 (copy)

Iroquois quarterback Trey Kleitz throws a pass in a game against Cheektowaga.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Who: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences Falcons (4-1) vs. Iroquois Chiefs (4-0).

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.

Live stream: www.wnyathletics.com

Rankings: The Falcons are ranked first in The News’ Small Schools poll. Iroquois is ranked fourth.

Championship game records: The Falcons are 1-0, beating Albion 34-20 last year. Iroquois is 2-1, having won is 2004 and 2006, but had to vacate its last title. Its last appearance was in 2009.

Coaches: Falcons, Tyree Parker, second season (14-3); Iroquois, Rob Pitzonka, fourth season (19-11).

Falcons key players and statistics: Sr. RB/LB Mekhi Bridgers (28-345-3; 36 tackles, 3 sacks); Sr. QB/DB Jion Washington (305 passing yards, 5 TDs), Sr. RB/DE Maurice Vaughn (33-485-6), Jr. WR/DB Addison Copeland III (9-255-3; 510 all-purpose yards, 6 TDs), Sr. RB/DB Reuben Hampton (13-190 TD; 3 rec.TDs; 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks).

Iroquois key players and statistics: Jr QB Trey Kleitz (58-90-1,003-14-1), Sr. RB Blake Nolan (87-431-4), Sr. WR Tyler Barry (23-450-5), Sr. WR Noah Kedge (13-336-7), Jr. DE Wilson Justice (13 tackles, 7 sacks).

How they got here: The defending champion Falcons advanced via walkover as their opponent, West Seneca East, was placed on Covid-19 pause hours before kickoff.

Iroquois advanced by defeating Olean, 46-15, in a semifinal contest. Ryan Current returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and Trey Kleitz passed for three scores for the Chiefs.

Presnap read: The Falcons come off an unexpectedly long break but should be ready nonetheless as their seasonlong goal has been to prove that last year’s championship was no fluke.

In order to do that, they must do what they do best: get the ball to their playmakers in space and let them use their speed to gash the Chiefs defense. Defensively, the Falcons have to make Iroquois one-dimensional. Best way to do that may be stop the run so that speedy secondary has chance to go into ball-hawking mode. Also they must minimize mistakes.

Still, Iroquois has one of the top quarterbacks in the area in Kleitz, who makes smart decisions and rarely turns it over. He ranks third in passing yards in WNY, so traveling through the air could be the way to championship glory.

Iroquois wants to play physical and sound defense and limit Addison Copeland III in the return.

Next: The offseason as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Tournament has been canceled.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News