Section VI Football Championship Class B: WNY Maritime/Health Sciences vs. Iroquois

How they got here: The defending champion Falcons advanced via walkover as their opponent, West Seneca East, was placed on Covid-19 pause hours before kickoff.

Iroquois advanced by defeating Olean, 46-15, in a semifinal contest. Ryan Current returned the opening kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown and Trey Kleitz passed for three scores for the Chiefs.

Presnap read: The Falcons come off an unexpectedly long break but should be ready nonetheless as their seasonlong goal has been to prove that last year’s championship was no fluke.

In order to do that, they must do what they do best: get the ball to their playmakers in space and let them use their speed to gash the Chiefs defense. Defensively, the Falcons have to make Iroquois one-dimensional. Best way to do that may be stop the run so that speedy secondary has chance to go into ball-hawking mode. Also they must minimize mistakes.

Still, Iroquois has one of the top quarterbacks in the area in Kleitz, who makes smart decisions and rarely turns it over. He ranks third in passing yards in WNY, so traveling through the air could be the way to championship glory.

Iroquois wants to play physical and sound defense and limit Addison Copeland III in the return.

Next: The offseason as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Tournament has been canceled.

