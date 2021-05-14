Section VI Football Championship Class AA: Lancaster vs. Orchard Park

Who: Lancaster Legends (6-0) vs. Orchard Park Quakers (6-0).
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Lancaster’s Foyle/Kling Field.
Rankings: Lancaster is ranked second in The News’ Large Schools poll. Orchard Park is ranked fourth.
Championship game records: Lancaster is 6-7. The Legends defeated Orchard Park 23-17 in last season’s final at New Era Field. Orchard Park is 14-8. OP last won the championship in 2015, defeating Kenmore West, 34-20.
Coaches: Lancaster, Eric Rupp, fifth season (45-7); Orchard Park, Craig Dana, third season (20-5).
Lancaster key players and statistics: Sr. QB Jason Mansell (64-107-847 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs; 23-221-4 rushing TDs), Sr. RB Cody Phillips (98-559-10), Jr. WR Noah Kimble (24-387-5), So. LB Sam Judasz (31 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack), Sr. LB Anthony Santos-LaRosa (21 tackles, 3 sacks); Sr. DL Josh Jelonek (19 tackles, 7.0 sacks); Sr. WR/DB Jeff Burgess (7-126-2).
Orchard Park key players and statistics: So. QB Ben Gocella (74-127-906-13-3); Sr. RB/LB Tommy Sullivan (142-717-5; 29 tackles, 4 TFL, 2.0 sacks), Jr. WR/DB Kegan Mancabelli (24-291-6; 15 tackles, 2 INTs), So. WR Dylan Evans (19-264-5), Sr. WR/DB Aidan Dempsey (8-120-1; 11 tackles, 3 INTs), Jr. LB Kross Rapini (41 tackles, 2 TFL, 1.0 sacks), Sr. DL Ayden Haley (18 tackles, 6.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks), Sr. DL Eddie Irizarry (14 tackles, 4 TFL, 4.0 sacks).
How they got here: Top-seeded Lancaster advanced via walkover after its semifinal opponent Bennett was placed on Covid-19 pause.
No. 2 seed Orchard Park advanced by defeating third-seeded Clarence, 17-0, at Quaker Field. It’s the second time OP shut out the Red Devils this season. Quarterback Ben Gocella’s 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore classmate Dylan Evans broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter. That was the first of two TD passes by Gocella, who connected with Tommy Sullivan on a 6-yard score.
Presnap read: For the third time in five seasons, Lancaster and Orchard Park meet with the championship on the line.
Something has to give in this highly anticipated matchup. OP has yielded the fewest points (28) in Class AA with a starting unit that’s given up 12. Lancaster has scored the most points in the class with 194.
For OP, winning the turnover battle is key. The Quakers have recorded 21 takeaways (13 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries). Should they force Lancaster, a team that usually does a good job with ball security, to turn the ball over, that could provide the opening they need to return home as a champion.
Lancaster has won four straight titles for a reason. It not only has good players, but is well-coached by Eric Rupp and his assistants. Lancaster also has a knack for making teams uncomfortable in big games by taking away what they like to do best.
Look for the Legends to come up with something to make things difficult for sophomore quarterback Gocella, whether dialing up pressure or mixing coverages to take away his favorite receiving options. Sullivan could be the key for OP. He gains more than 5 yards a carry behind a beefy line that includes 6-6 right tackle Drew Forster, 6-3 left tackle Eric Dietz and 6-2 center Chris Smith. The average weight of those three is 310 pounds. If OP establishes the run, that helps Gocella immensely.
The Legends’ offensive line isn’t as big, but they are sound, fundamental blockers. Should they establish the running game with senior Cody Phillips, who has been a workhorse, that could open the door for Mansell and company to make plays down the field.
Next: The offseason as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Tournament has been canceled.