Section VI Football Championship Class AA: Lancaster vs. Orchard Park

How they got here: Top-seeded Lancaster advanced via walkover after its semifinal opponent Bennett was placed on Covid-19 pause.

No. 2 seed Orchard Park advanced by defeating third-seeded Clarence, 17-0, at Quaker Field. It’s the second time OP shut out the Red Devils this season. Quarterback Ben Gocella’s 23-yard touchdown pass to sophomore classmate Dylan Evans broke a scoreless tie early in the second quarter. That was the first of two TD passes by Gocella, who connected with Tommy Sullivan on a 6-yard score.

Presnap read: For the third time in five seasons, Lancaster and Orchard Park meet with the championship on the line.

Something has to give in this highly anticipated matchup. OP has yielded the fewest points (28) in Class AA with a starting unit that’s given up 12. Lancaster has scored the most points in the class with 194.

For OP, winning the turnover battle is key. The Quakers have recorded 21 takeaways (13 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries). Should they force Lancaster, a team that usually does a good job with ball security, to turn the ball over, that could provide the opening they need to return home as a champion.