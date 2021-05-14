Section VI Football Championship Class A: Jamestown vs. South Park

Who: Jamestown Red Raiders (6-0) vs. South Park Sparks (5-0).
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Strider Field in Jamestown.
Rankings: Jamestown is ranked third in The News’ Large Schools poll. South Park is ranked fifth.
Championship game records: Jamestown is 11-6, winning in its last appearance in 2014. The Red Raiders defeated Orchard Park, 34-14, en route to winning the state championship. South Park is 2-2, defeating McKinley last season, 38-0.
Coaches: Jamestown, Tom Langworthy, 13th season (80-42); South Park, Tim Delaney, 13th season (77-39).
Jamestown key players and statistics: So. QB Trey Drake (56-93-949-15 TDs, 1 INT), Jr. RB/S Jaylen Butera (69-910-18; 6 catches, 82 yards, 1 TD; 46 tackles, 10 PD, 1 INT), Sr. WR Elijah Rojas (25-417-11), Sr. WR/LB Demarri Jones (15-263-3; 31 tackles, 5.0 sacks), Sr. DL Jadiel Johnson (65 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks).
South Park key players and statistics: Sr. RB/LB Keith Jackson (69-553-10; 26 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.0 sacks), Sr. DE Marqwan Fluitt (24 tackles, 9 TFL, 8.0 sacks). Jr. RB Parrell Fulgham (33-385-6; 6-193-1), Jr. QB Mike Pajak (7-13-76); Sr. QB/DB Mykell Hepburn (17-41-367-3; 1 INT), So. LB Demarie Johnson (32 tackles).
How they got here: Jamestown defeated Williamsville South in a semifinal game on May 7, 57-14, as Jaylen Butera led the charge with 262 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He only played the first half.
South Park edged Grand Island, 20-19, in the other semifinal as Keith Jackson made the game-saving tackle on GI’s go-ahead 2-point conversion in the final minute. Jackson ran for 207 yards, two touchdowns and a crucial 2-point conversion and made eight tackles and a sack.
Presnap read: Jamestown scored the most points (224) in Section VI and gave up the second fewest (38) in Class A. The Red Raiders have returning experience in key spots, including the line, and can beat you either via the run with Butera or via air with Drake targeting Rojas, Jones or even Butera. This is the best the Red Raiders have looked since the 2014 team, featuring Zach Panebianco and current Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson, that went on to win the state title.
South Park’s defense might be the fastest the Red Raiders have faced this year. Jackson and Robert Morris signee Marqwan Fluitt are returning first-team All-Western New Yorkers to the unit, but others are capable of making plays on the Sparks' defense, including sophomore Demarie Johnson. If the defense can slow Jamestown, then it’s a matter of the offense getting into a groove with its ground and pound attack with Jackson and Parrell Fulgham. Senior Mykell Hepburn is expected to only play defense, not quarterback, due to an injury, which means Mike Pajak must make a play or two through the air should the Raiders stack the box.