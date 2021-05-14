Section VI Football Championship Class A: Jamestown vs. South Park

How they got here: Jamestown defeated Williamsville South in a semifinal game on May 7, 57-14, as Jaylen Butera led the charge with 262 yards rushing and five touchdowns. He only played the first half.

South Park edged Grand Island, 20-19, in the other semifinal as Keith Jackson made the game-saving tackle on GI’s go-ahead 2-point conversion in the final minute. Jackson ran for 207 yards, two touchdowns and a crucial 2-point conversion and made eight tackles and a sack.

Presnap read: Jamestown scored the most points (224) in Section VI and gave up the second fewest (38) in Class A. The Red Raiders have returning experience in key spots, including the line, and can beat you either via the run with Butera or via air with Drake targeting Rojas, Jones or even Butera. This is the best the Red Raiders have looked since the 2014 team, featuring Zach Panebianco and current Cleveland Browns tight end Stephen Carlson, that went on to win the state title.