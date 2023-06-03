Section VI unified basketball teams had their culminating event Friday, with 45 teams taking part in 12 brackets. Lancaster hosted 32 teams, with additional games at Clarence, Depew, Southwestern and Niagara Falls. The event concludes a season in which 48 schools and 985 athletes participated. Teams played earlier this week in semifinals with teams moving to either championship games or third-place games. Here are the results for each bracket with the champions and third place.