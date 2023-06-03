Section VI unified basketball teams had their culminating event Friday, with 45 teams taking part in 12 brackets. Lancaster hosted 32 teams, with additional games at Clarence, Depew, Southwestern and Niagara Falls. The event concludes a season in which 48 schools and 985 athletes participated. Teams played earlier this week in semifinals with teams moving to either championship games or third-place games. Here are the results for each bracket with the champions and third place.
A: Williamsville defeats Kenmore East; third, MEC defeats North Tonawanda.
B: Lake Shore defeats Fredonia; third, East Aurora defeats Pioneer.
C: Medina defeats Tonawanda; third, Akron defeats Olmsted.
D: Cheektowaga defeats Frewsburg; third, Dunkirk (no game played).
E: Springville defeats City Honors; third, Newfane defeats Iroquois.
F: West Seneca defeats Occupational Training Center; third, Frontier defeats Silver Creek.
G: Cassadaga Valley defeats Southwestern; no third place.
H: Amherst defeats Maryvale; third, Lancaster defeats Sweet Home.
I: Lockport defeats Hutch Tech; third, Depew defeats Eden.
J: Pembroke defeats Salamanca; third, Allegany-Limestone defeats Pine Valley.
K: L-P defeats Orchard Park; third, Clarence defeats Grand Island.
L: Kenmore East defeats Niagara Falls; no third place.