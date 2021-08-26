Section VI coaches honored for sportsmanship; service award winners announced

Section VI honored 16 coaches and an athletic trainer with Coaches Sportsmanship Awards during the 22nd annual Recognition Dinner on Wednesday in Elma:
Buffalo Public Schools: Khalil Coleman (Bennett boys basketball), Tim Delaney (South Park football), Deborah Matos (City Honors volleyball), John McMahon (City Honors baseball), Kaitlin States (Olmstead boys track).
CCAA: Adam Bennett (Salamanca boys basketball), Rebecca Allen (Maple Grove softball).
ECIC: Brittany Belko (Clarence rifle), Marcy Gerlach (Sweet Home athletic trainer), Mike Mammoliti (Williamsville North football), Kathryn Nardini (Williamsville South girls gymnastics), John Reinholz (Hamburg boys basketball), Chelsea Skalski (Orchard Park girls gymnastics).
Niagara Frontier League: Cheryl O’Connor (Grand Island softball), Izzy Martinez (Niagara Falls cross country).
Niagara Orleans League: Sharon Lamb (Barker boys and girls cross country and track, girls modified basketball), Ken Stoldt (Akron JV football, girls modified basketball).
Six people were honored with Section VI Service Awards: Jim Fregelette, Chris Hope and Dick Pauly were honored as contributors, along with Section VI boys golf chairman Nate Leary, girls basketball official Whitey Nichols and Mike Ginestre, the Erie 2 BOCES Superintendent Representative.