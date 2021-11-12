Section VI Class D football final preview: Randolph vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville

Who: Randolph (9-0) vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville (7-2)
Where: Highmark Stadium.
When: 5 p.m. Friday.
Live stream: wnyathletics.com.
Championship game history: They are 10-4 overall in sectional finals. Randolph has won seven titles and is making its first sectional final appearance since winning their Section VI record fifth state title in 2014. Franklinville/Ellicottville is 2-4. The Titans are in their third consecutive title game, having beaten Salamanca last season, 21-7. F/E also won in 2015 versus Frewsburg, while losing in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Rankings: Randolph is ranked fifth in the Buffalo News small schools poll and No. 2 in the state sportswriters’ poll. F/E is ranked sixth in the News poll and 10th in the state.
Coaches: Brent Brown, Randolph, ninth season (57-25). Jason Marsh, F/E, third season (21-4 at F/E, 60-45 overall).
Randolph key players: Jr. RB Xander Hind (189-1,604-22 TDs), Jr. TE/LB Jaiden Huntington (7-125-2 TDs; 74 tackles, 1 sack, 2 INT), Sr. RB/DB Luke Pagett (74-629-10; 58 tackles, 1 sack), Jr. OL/DL Ryan Carpenter (32 tackles, 2 sacks).
F/E key players: Sr. QB/DB Lucas Marsh (77-137-1,254-23 TDs, 7 INT; 67 rushes-269-3 TDs), Sr. WR/LB Blake Frank (20-350-5; 29.5 tackles, 2.5, 4.0 pass defensed), Sr. RB/DB Logan Grinols (19-155-1 TD; 31 catches-574-10), Sr. T Caleb Ploetz (38 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks).
How they got here: Randolph defeated Portville, 46-0, in a semifinal last Friday. Hind carried 20 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Pagett rushed for two touchdowns and 110 yards on five carries and led the defense with 8.5 tackles. F/E advanced by earning a tough, 6-3 win at Clymer/Sherman/Panama in a clash between two programs that had won the past three Class D championships. Trailing 3-0 at halftime, F/E scored the game’s only touchdown early in the third quarter when Blake Frank caught a 49-yard pass down the right sideline from Lucas Marsh.
Pre-snap read: Randolph likes to run and F/E isn’t afraid to go vertical. Something has to give when they cross paths.
Randolph has a big, young line that has fueled its running game. The Cardinals are a power team and are not going to change their identity. They will pick and choose their spots to make plays in the passing game, but for the most part will hand off to the durable Hind, who’s the cousin of former Randolph basketball star and current Daemen Wildcat Tyler Hind. Control the clock and limit F/E possessions is one way to slow the Titans’ passing attack. But coach Brent Brown also said the Cardinals must pressure the quarterback into mistakes.
F/E, which lost a 36-26 decision during the regular season to Randolph, knows it must stop the run. It also knows it must spread the ball around on offense to wobble Randolph.
What’s next: The winner advances to the Far West Regional on Nov. 19 at Strider Field in Jamestown to play the Section V (Rochester area) champion.