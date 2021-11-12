Section VI Class D football final preview: Randolph vs. Franklinville/Ellicottville

F/E key players: Sr. QB/DB Lucas Marsh (77-137-1,254-23 TDs, 7 INT; 67 rushes-269-3 TDs), Sr. WR/LB Blake Frank (20-350-5; 29.5 tackles, 2.5, 4.0 pass defensed), Sr. RB/DB Logan Grinols (19-155-1 TD; 31 catches-574-10), Sr. T Caleb Ploetz (38 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks).

How they got here: Randolph defeated Portville, 46-0, in a semifinal last Friday. Hind carried 20 times for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Pagett rushed for two touchdowns and 110 yards on five carries and led the defense with 8.5 tackles. F/E advanced by earning a tough, 6-3 win at Clymer/Sherman/Panama in a clash between two programs that had won the past three Class D championships. Trailing 3-0 at halftime, F/E scored the game’s only touchdown early in the third quarter when Blake Frank caught a 49-yard pass down the right sideline from Lucas Marsh.

Pre-snap read: Randolph likes to run and F/E isn’t afraid to go vertical. Something has to give when they cross paths.