Section VI Class C football championship: Medina vs. Fredonia

Who: Medina Mustangs (10-0) vs. Fredonia Hillbillies (10-0).
Where: Highmark Stadium.
When: Noon Saturday.
Livestream: wnyathletics.com.
Championship game history: Medina is in its second straight championship game. The Mustangs, making their first stadium appearance since 1988, have won four title games – including last season’s final against Southwestern, 21-13, in Medina. The Mustangs are 3-0 at the stadium, defeating Albion (1988), Cassadaga Valley (1982) and Silver Creek (1980).
Fredonia is making its first title-game appearance since losing to Cleveland Hill in 2013. The Hillbillies are 2-3, having won titles in 2010 (12-10 over Southwestern) and 1985 (31-18 over Wilson). They also lost to Cleve Hill in 2012 and Lackawanna in 2008.
Rankings: Medina is ranked No. 2 in the Buffalo News’ small schools poll and ranked first in Class C in the state Sportswriters’ poll. Fredonia is ranked third in the News’ poll and sixth in the state.
Coaches: Eric Valley, Medina, 13th season. Greg Sherlock, Fredonia, fifth season.
Medina key players: Sr. QB Xander Payne (87-154-1,368-21 TDs; 30 rushes-185-4), Sr. RB Iverson Poole (65-568-10), Jr. RB/LB Noah Skinner (59-565-7; 61 tackles, 6 sacks), Sr. DE Joe Cecchini (44 tackles, 11 sacks).
Fredonia key players: Sr. QB Nick Whitfield (117-182-16 TDs; 72-631-12), Sr. RB/LB Matthew Lotter (126-1,050-12; 128 tackles 3.0 sacks), Jr WR Ethan Fry (35-488-8), Sr. Alex Paluch (44 tackle, 6.0 sacks).
How they got here: Medina defeated Lackawanna, 32-0, in a semifinal. Iverson Poole rushed for an early touchdown and also had a pick six for the Mustangs. Xander Payne passed for a TD and rushed for two more. This was Medina’s fourth shutout win of the season.
Fredonia won a 28-21 thriller over a Southwestern crew trying to reach its sixth straight Class C final. Fredonia broke a 21-21 tie with under 7 minutes left on Nick Whitfield’s 28-yard TD pass to Davon McCall. Matt Cash and Jameson Quinn made interceptions on the next two Southwestern possessions to help preserve the win.
Pre-snap read: This is the only matchup of the weekend featuring unbeaten teams and it should be a dandy. Both teams seem to have quarterbacks who can make plays with the arm and legs. Both can churn out yardage on the ground.
Medina, winners of 16 straight games, must counter physicality with physicality as Fredonia has size and athleticism. Fredonia must slow down a Medina offense that likes to spread the ball around.