Section VI Class C football championship: Medina vs. Fredonia

Medina key players: Sr. QB Xander Payne (87-154-1,368-21 TDs; 30 rushes-185-4), Sr. RB Iverson Poole (65-568-10), Jr. RB/LB Noah Skinner (59-565-7; 61 tackles, 6 sacks), Sr. DE Joe Cecchini (44 tackles, 11 sacks).

Fredonia key players: Sr. QB Nick Whitfield (117-182-16 TDs; 72-631-12), Sr. RB/LB Matthew Lotter (126-1,050-12; 128 tackles 3.0 sacks), Jr WR Ethan Fry (35-488-8), Sr. Alex Paluch (44 tackle, 6.0 sacks).

How they got here: Medina defeated Lackawanna, 32-0, in a semifinal. Iverson Poole rushed for an early touchdown and also had a pick six for the Mustangs. Xander Payne passed for a TD and rushed for two more. This was Medina’s fourth shutout win of the season.

Fredonia won a 28-21 thriller over a Southwestern crew trying to reach its sixth straight Class C final. Fredonia broke a 21-21 tie with under 7 minutes left on Nick Whitfield’s 28-yard TD pass to Davon McCall. Matt Cash and Jameson Quinn made interceptions on the next two Southwestern possessions to help preserve the win.

Pre-snap read: This is the only matchup of the weekend featuring unbeaten teams and it should be a dandy. Both teams seem to have quarterbacks who can make plays with the arm and legs. Both can churn out yardage on the ground.