Section VI Class B football championship: Iroquois vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences

How they got here: Iroquois defeated Albion, 35-20, in a semifinal contest at East Aurora. Trey Kleitz passed for three touchdowns, giving him 36 for the season. He’s one shy of matching the Western New York record of 37 set in 2018 by Southwestern’s Cole Snyder.

The Falcons blanked West Seneca East, 30-0. DJ Littleton rushed for 273 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns. Addison Copeland III rushed for a 20-yard TD.

Pre-snap read: The Falcons must contain big-play passing attack of Chiefs, run the ball and protect the rock.

Iroquois is 20-3 since the start of the 2019 season. The one team the Chiefs haven’t solved in that stretch lines up across from them on Saturday. All three losses have come against the Falcons, although last year’s final could’ve gone either way until the linemen settled things in the trenches in goal-line situations in overtime.

In order to reverse the trend, the Chiefs must stop the explosive power run game of Maritime/Health Sciences and contain Pitt commit Addison Copeland III.

Copeland dinged his shoulder in the opener, played hurt and then missed a couple games to heal. He has lined up wherever the Falcons have needed him since returning to the lineup, and he has scored in each game since his return.

Next: The winner advances to the Far West Regional on Nov. 20 at Williamsville South to play the Section V (Rochester area) champion.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.