Section VI Class B football championship: Iroquois vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences

Who: Iroquois Chiefs (10-0) vs. WNY Maritime/Health Sciences Falcons (8-2)
Where: Highmark Stadium.
When: 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Livestream: wnyathletics.com.
Championship game history: The Falcons are 2-0, beating Iroquois last season, 26-20 in overtime. They also defeated Albion 34-20 in 2019. Iroquois is 2-2, having won in 2004 and 2006, but had to vacate its last title. The Chiefs lost to Sweet Home in 2009.
Rankings: Iroquois is ranked No. 1 in both the Buffalo News’ small schools and state Sportswriters’ polls. The Falcons are ranked fourth in the News poll and are 14th in the state.
Coaches: Iroquois, Rob Pitzonka, fifth season (29-12). Falcons, Tyree Parker, third season (23-5).
Iroquois key players: Sr. QB Trey Kleitz (155-237-2,216-36 TDs, 6 INT); Jr. TE/LB Nate McGoldrick (44-854-16 TDs, 69 tackles, 1 INT); Jr. RB/LB Trevor Barry (136-1,322-18, 44 catches-543-7, 92 tackles, 2 sacks); Sr. WR/SS Kendall Mariacher (18-182-6; 62 tackles, 1 sack, 4 passes defensed, 1 INT).
WNY Maritime/Health Sciences key players: Sr. RB/DE DJ Littleton (108-1,157-13, 27 tackles, 2 sacks); So. RB Jameer Thomas (31 rushes-431-3); Sr. RB/LB Braylen Boyd (43-515-3, 35 tackles, 2 sacks); Sr. WR/DB Addison Copeland III (7-240-3, 16 carries-229-2, 3 punt returns-144 yards).
How they got here: Iroquois defeated Albion, 35-20, in a semifinal contest at East Aurora. Trey Kleitz passed for three touchdowns, giving him 36 for the season. He’s one shy of matching the Western New York record of 37 set in 2018 by Southwestern’s Cole Snyder.
The Falcons blanked West Seneca East, 30-0. DJ Littleton rushed for 273 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns. Addison Copeland III rushed for a 20-yard TD.
Pre-snap read: The Falcons must contain big-play passing attack of Chiefs, run the ball and protect the rock.
Iroquois is 20-3 since the start of the 2019 season. The one team the Chiefs haven’t solved in that stretch lines up across from them on Saturday. All three losses have come against the Falcons, although last year’s final could’ve gone either way until the linemen settled things in the trenches in goal-line situations in overtime.
In order to reverse the trend, the Chiefs must stop the explosive power run game of Maritime/Health Sciences and contain Pitt commit Addison Copeland III.
Copeland dinged his shoulder in the opener, played hurt and then missed a couple games to heal. He has lined up wherever the Falcons have needed him since returning to the lineup, and he has scored in each game since his return.
Next: The winner advances to the Far West Regional on Nov. 20 at Williamsville South to play the Section V (Rochester area) champion.