Section VI Class AA football championship: Bennett vs. Lancaster

Lancaster key players: Jr. RB Micah Harry (224-1,209-18 TDs, 14 catches-212-3); Sr. QB Noah Kimble (83-129-850-7, 41 rushes-209-4); Jr. LB Sam Judasz (55 tackles); Jr. RB/LB Jakob Zimmerman (43-192-9; 45 tackles, 4.0 sacks).

How they got here: Top-seeded Bennett crushed fifth-seeded Orchard Park, 70-20, at All High Stadium. Dominac Allen rushed for five touchdowns, including the Tigers’ first three. Bennett led 54-14 at halftime. It rushed for 491 yards and averaged more than 13 yards per carry.

Lancaster blanked third-seeded Clarence, 27-0, as Noah Kimble passed and rushed for a touchdown. Micah Harry rushed for 128 yards and a TD.

Pre-snap read: Bennett won a wild regular-season meeting between the teams at All High Stadium last month, 48-24. The Tigers led 24-0 at the half but scored the final 24 points of the game after Lancaster tied it in the fourth quarter.

Big plays from the running game fueled the Bennett victory. The Tigers’ strength is to run up the middle behind Rashard Perry, Xavier Goodman, Delshon Taylor and company. No need to change. May need to make a play or two in the passing game should the Legends go all in on stopping the run.