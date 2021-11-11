Section VI Class A championship: Jamestown vs. Frontier

Championship game history: Jamestown is 11-7, losing in overtime to South Park, 30-29, last season. The Red Raiders won in their last stadium appearance in 2014, beating Orchard Park, 34-14, en route to winning the state championship. Frontier is 2-1, winning titles in 1980 over Sweet Home and 1984 over Jamestown. The Falcons lost in the 2013 final to Jamestown.