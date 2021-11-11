Section VI Class A championship: Jamestown vs. Frontier

Who: Jamestown Red Raiders (10-0) vs. Frontier Falcons (8-2)
Where: Highmark Stadium.
When: 8 p.m. Friday.
Television: Spectrum News.
Championship game history: Jamestown is 11-7, losing in overtime to South Park, 30-29, last season. The Red Raiders won in their last stadium appearance in 2014, beating Orchard Park, 34-14, en route to winning the state championship. Frontier is 2-1, winning titles in 1980 over Sweet Home and 1984 over Jamestown. The Falcons lost in the 2013 final to Jamestown.
Rankings: Jamestown is ranked third among Buffalo News large schools and second in the state sportswriters’ poll. Frontier is ranked sixth in the News poll and 20th in the state.
Coaches: Tom Langworthy, Jamestown, 14th season (90-43). Richard Gray, Frontier, sixth season, (32-19).
Jamestown key players: Sr. RB Jaylen Butera (183-1,695-29 TDs; 17 catches-350-6), Jr. QB Trey Drake (69-115-1,133-12 TDs), Sr. LB/RB Ben Anderson (118 tackles, 29 TFL, 9 sacks; 48-499-5 TDs), Jr. DE Sean O’Brien (94 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks).
Frontier key players: Sr. WR/DB Gavin Borrello (14-336-3; 9 kick returns, 329-2 TDs), Sr. RB Vinnie Monaco (150-1,211-14), Sr. RB Jack Novak (49-466-4), Sr. Konrad Krzyszton (62 tackles, 9 sacks).
How they got here: Jamestown defeated Williamsville South, 49-14 at Strider Field last Friday. Frontier advanced by beating rival Hamburg, 34-14.
Pre-snap read: Ground and pound versus ground and pound. Something has to give. Jamestown also has dangerous big-armed quarterback in Drake.
Frontier musts contain/slow down Butera whenever he has the ball in order to have a chance at reaching regionals.
What’s next: The winner advances to the Far West Regional on Nov. 19 at Strider Field in Jamestown to play the Section V (Rochester-area) champion.