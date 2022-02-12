Section VI cheerleading champions determined, but vaccine mandate could impact state event

The last time the state championships were held, in March 2020, Maryvale won the Division 2 Small Schools championship. Now, it looks to repeat.

“We want to bring that back home," coach Joanne Strychalski said. "We’re going to work hard to do that because we want to make our community and school proud.”

Cheerleading community petitions state to move championships over vaccine rules Nearly 12,000 people have signed an online petition encouraging the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to move its competitive cheerleading competition because of a vaccine requirement at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Since that championship event, competitive cheerleading had been in the unique situation of taking part last spring in the added Fall II season because it was deemed "high risk" for transmission along with football and volleyball. At various points last spring, last fall and in the current seasons, some programs were practicing through video conference, while others dealt with athletes sidelined due to Covid-19 or quarantine protocols. That meant some teams could unexpectedly find themselves without their usual flyers or base.

“This season has really been a roller coaster with the surge of Covid cases,” Starpoint coach Carissa El-Sharif said. “Things were really just so unpredictable. From one day to the next it was really hard to plan.

"Overall, I’m very proud of my girls and just their perseverance through hard times. Their whole high school career has been difficult and they’ve constantly been told ‘no,’ so to have this opportunity to be at Section VI sectionals has been awesome.”

