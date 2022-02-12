Section VI cheerleading champions determined, but vaccine mandate could impact state event

With no New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) championships last year because of Covid-19, the pressure was on at the Section VI competitive cheerleading championships Saturday at Lake Shore.
Teams felt the burden of making up for lost time and didn’t disappoint in qualifying for the state event next month.
Hamburg scored 79.70 points to win the Division 1 Large Schools title, followed by Frontier (76.55) to advance as the top two teams in each division qualified. Clarence won the Division 1 Small Schools championship with 83.95, with Lockport (74.00) in second.
In Division 2, Starpoint won the Large Schools title with 77.30 points, and Williamsville East was second (69.30). Maryvale won the Small Schools crown with the best overall score of the day of 87.25 points, with West Seneca East next among the small schools with 71.40. Lewiston-Porter scored 81 to win the Co-ed division, with Williamsville North second with 68.25.
Here’s Starpoint’s first-place performance. pic.twitter.com/20lcohMqro— BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) February 12, 2022
“We’ve been preparing for weeks for this,” Hamburg coach Justina Grudzinski said. “There’s been some challenges with kids out on quarantine and pauses. I’m just really happy they were able to come out and hit a routine and represent Hamburg well.”
After last year's sectionals were held without fans and teams had to enter the gym right before their warmups and exit right after their routines, Saturday's event felt more like a cheerleading competition. Opposing teams cheered loudly for one another and fans were able to capture the excitement and difficulty of the routines with an up-close view.
"It felt good being back in person," said Grudzinski, also the Section VI cheerleading chairperson.
Hamburg’s first place Section VI performance. pic.twitter.com/5mCvSBhgtf— BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) February 12, 2022
While the scorecards told the story of which teams qualified for the state championships, vaccine status might determine which teams actually attend.
The state tournament is scheduled for March 5 at Rochester Institute of Technology, and all visitors are required to be fully vaccinated under campus policy.
An online petition started last month garnered nearly 20,000 signatures urging the NYSPHSAA to change venues. The NYSPHSAA said state championship venues are chosen years in advance by bid and there is no provision to move an event on such short notice.
“We’re hoping that RIT will relax their vaccination status so we can attend with our full team,” Clarence coach Amber Rector said. “We actually refuse to attend without our full team. We’re hoping that now with sectionals taking place, they’ll reconsider their policy.”
Clarence’s performance, which clinched them a first-place finish in D1 small and a tournament bid. pic.twitter.com/ABtsOU4eY1— BuffaloNewsPrepTalk (@bufnewspreptalk) February 12, 2022
Another team's representative told the News she did not want the athletes to feel pressure to get immediately vaccinated in order to compete if the athletes and their families had previously decided against vaccination.
The last time the state championships were held, in March 2020, Maryvale won the Division 2 Small Schools championship. Now, it looks to repeat.
“We want to bring that back home," coach Joanne Strychalski said. "We’re going to work hard to do that because we want to make our community and school proud.”
Nearly 12,000 people have signed an online petition encouraging the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to move its competitive cheerleading competition because of a vaccine requirement at Rochester Institute of Technology.
Since that championship event, competitive cheerleading had been in the unique situation of taking part last spring in the added Fall II season because it was deemed "high risk" for transmission along with football and volleyball. At various points last spring, last fall and in the current seasons, some programs were practicing through video conference, while others dealt with athletes sidelined due to Covid-19 or quarantine protocols. That meant some teams could unexpectedly find themselves without their usual flyers or base.
“This season has really been a roller coaster with the surge of Covid cases,” Starpoint coach Carissa El-Sharif said. “Things were really just so unpredictable. From one day to the next it was really hard to plan.
"Overall, I’m very proud of my girls and just their perseverance through hard times. Their whole high school career has been difficult and they’ve constantly been told ‘no,’ so to have this opportunity to be at Section VI sectionals has been awesome.”