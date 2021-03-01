Section VI boys swimming about to embark on unique version of March Madness

Without a traditional Section VI meet in boys swimming, officials have devised a team tournament modeled after March Madness, the NCAA Tournament for basketball.

The three brackets – named Erie, Ontario and Niagara – are based on in-season performances by the teams, not school enrollment. Each swimmer’s performance earned team points during the season to generate the most potent lineup.

“The brackets are based on team strength rather than class or school,” said Tim Menges, the sectional boys swimming co-chair from Starpoint. “This has certainly added an excitement to performing in the dual for the season because every swim by a swimmer could adjust the rankings for their teams and seedings in the bracket.”

Pre-quarterfinals begin Tuesday, with most of the meets in-person, though some are virtual.

