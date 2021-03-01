Section VI boys swimming about to embark on unique version of March Madness

Without a traditional Section VI meet in boys swimming, officials have devised a team tournament modeled after March Madness, the NCAA Tournament for basketball.
The three brackets – named Erie, Ontario and Niagara – are based on in-season performances by the teams, not school enrollment. Each swimmer’s performance earned team points during the season to generate the most potent lineup.
“The brackets are based on team strength rather than class or school,” said Tim Menges, the sectional boys swimming co-chair from Starpoint. “This has certainly added an excitement to performing in the dual for the season because every swim by a swimmer could adjust the rankings for their teams and seedings in the bracket.”
Pre-quarterfinals begin Tuesday, with most of the meets in-person, though some are virtual.
SECTION VI BOYS SWIMMING TEAM BRACKETS
All at 5 p.m. unless noted; higher seeds hosts unless school does not have a diving board. Asterisk indicates virtual meet.
ERIE BRACKET
March 2
Pre-Quarterfinals
9-Lockport at 8-Niagara-Wheatfield
12-Lancaster at 5-Hamburg
13-Jamestown at 4-Frewsburg
10-Williamsville North at 7-Lewiston-Porter
11-Amherst at 6-East Aurora
14-Starpoint at 3-Williamsville East
March 5
Quarterfinals
Lockport/NW winner at 1-Orchard Park
Lancaster/Hamburg winner vs. Jamestown/Frewsburg winner
Lew-Port/Will. North winner at 2-Clarence
EA/Amherst winner vs. Starpoint/Will East winner
March 9
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners
March 12
Semifinal winners
NIAGARA BRACKET
March 2
Pre-Quarterfinals
9-Barker at 8-Tonawanda
12-Cleveland Hill at 5-Pioneer
13-Cheektowaga at 4-Akron
10-Depew at 7-Newfane*
11-Lake Shore at 6-Dunkirk
14-Holland at 3-Fredonia*
March 2
Quarterfinals
Barker/Tona winner at 1-Frontier
Cleve Hill/Pioneer winner vs. Cheek./Akron winner
Depew//Newfane winner at 2-Iroquois
Lake Shore/Dunkirk winner vs. Holland/Fredonia winner
March 9
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners
March 12
Semifinal winners
ONTARIO BRACKET
March 2
Pre-Quarterfinals
9-Kenmore at 8-Maryvale
12-West Seneca at 5-Medina*
13-Eden at 4-Royalton-Hartland*
10-Alden at 7-Olean
11-Grand Island at 6-Sweet Home*
14-Panama at 3-North Tonawanda*
Quarterfinals
Kenmore/Maryvale winner at 1-Springville
West Seneca/Medina winner vs. Eden/Roy-Hart winner
Alden/Olean winner at 2-Williamsville South
GI/Sweet Home winner vs. Panama/NT winner
March 9
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners
March 12
Semifinal winners