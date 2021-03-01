 Skip to main content
Section VI boys swimming about to embark on unique version of March Madness
Without a traditional Section VI meet in boys swimming, officials have devised a team tournament modeled after March Madness, the NCAA Tournament for basketball.

The three brackets – named Erie, Ontario and Niagara – are based on in-season performances by the teams, not school enrollment. Each swimmer’s performance earned team points during the season to generate the most potent lineup.

“The brackets are based on team strength rather than class or school,” said Tim Menges, the sectional boys swimming co-chair from Starpoint. “This has certainly added an excitement to performing in the dual for the season because every swim by a swimmer could adjust the rankings for their teams and seedings in the bracket.”

Pre-quarterfinals begin Tuesday, with most of the meets in-person, though some are virtual.

SECTION VI BOYS SWIMMING TEAM BRACKETS

All at 5 p.m. unless noted; higher seeds hosts unless school does not have a diving board. Asterisk indicates virtual meet.

ERIE BRACKET

March 2

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-Lockport at 8-Niagara-Wheatfield

12-Lancaster at 5-Hamburg

13-Jamestown at 4-Frewsburg

10-Williamsville North at 7-Lewiston-Porter

11-Amherst at 6-East Aurora

14-Starpoint at 3-Williamsville East

March 5

Quarterfinals

Lockport/NW winner at 1-Orchard Park

Lancaster/Hamburg winner vs. Jamestown/Frewsburg winner

Lew-Port/Will. North winner at 2-Clarence

EA/Amherst winner vs. Starpoint/Will East winner

March 9

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners

March 12

Semifinal winners

NIAGARA BRACKET

March 2

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-Barker at 8-Tonawanda

12-Cleveland Hill at 5-Pioneer

13-Cheektowaga at 4-Akron

10-Depew at 7-Newfane*

11-Lake Shore at 6-Dunkirk

14-Holland at 3-Fredonia*

March 2

Quarterfinals

Barker/Tona winner at 1-Frontier

Cleve Hill/Pioneer winner vs. Cheek./Akron winner

Depew//Newfane winner at 2-Iroquois

Lake Shore/Dunkirk winner vs. Holland/Fredonia winner

March 9

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners

March 12

Semifinal winners

ONTARIO BRACKET

March 2

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-Kenmore at 8-Maryvale

12-West Seneca at 5-Medina*

13-Eden at 4-Royalton-Hartland*

10-Alden at 7-Olean

11-Grand Island at 6-Sweet Home*

14-Panama at 3-North Tonawanda*

Quarterfinals

Kenmore/Maryvale winner at 1-Springville

West Seneca/Medina winner vs. Eden/Roy-Hart winner

Alden/Olean winner at 2-Williamsville South

GI/Sweet Home winner vs. Panama/NT winner

March 9

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners

March 12

Semifinal winners

