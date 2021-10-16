Section VI boys soccer playoff brackets set

Here are the pairings for the Section VI boys soccer playoffs, which begin Monday with pre-quarterfinals:
BOYS SOCCER
Higher seed hosts unless otherwise noted
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
5-Jamestown at 4-Orchard Park, 7 p.m.
6-Niagara Falls at 3-Lancaster, 3:30 p.m.
7-Frontier at 2-Clarence, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 27
At West Seneca East
Niagara Falls-Lancaster winner vs. Frontier-Clarence winner, 5 p.m.
Orchard Park-Jamestown winner vs. 1-Williamsville North, 7:30 p.m.
Final
Nov. 1
At Williamsville South
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class A-1
Pre-quarterfinals
Monday
9-Lockport vs. 8-Burgard, 5 p.m., at All High Stadium
10-West Seneca West vs. 7-Hutch Tech, 7 p.m., at All High Stadium
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
Burgard-Lockport winner at 1-Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.
5-Kenmore West at 4-Niagara Wheatfield, 7 p.m.
6-North Tonawanda at 3-Sweet Home, 4:15 p.m.
Hutch Tech-West Seneca West winner at 2-Williamsville East, 6:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 25
At West Seneca East
Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Final
Oct. 30
At Williamsville South
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class A-2
Pre-Quarterfinals
Monday
9-West Seneca East at 8-CSAT, 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday
West Seneca East-CSAT winner at 1-Grand Island, 7 p.m.
5-Kenmore East at 4-Pioneer, 7 p.m.
6-Amherst at 3-Starpoint, 5 p.m.
7-Iroquois at 2-Williamsville South, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 25
At West Seneca East
Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Final
Oct. 30
At Williamsville South
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.
Class B-1
Pre-Quarterfinals
Tuesday
9-Lake Shore at 8-Olean, 3:30 p.m.
12-Depew vs. 5-City Honors, 7 p.m., at Johnnie B Wiley
13-Albion at 4-Marydale, 5 p.m.
11-Springville vs. 6-International Pre, 6 p.m., at Johnnie B. Wiley
10-Tapestry at 7-Medina/Lyndonville
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Olean-Lake Shore winner at 1-East Aurora, 6 p.m.
Depew-City Honors winner vs. Albion-Maryvale winner, TBA
Springville-International Prep winner at 3-Tonawanda, 7 p.m.
Tapestry-Medina/Lyndonville winner at 2-Lewiston-Porter, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 25
At Kenmore West
Quarterfinal winners at 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Final
Oct. 30
At Williamsville South
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
Class B-2
Pre-Quarterfinals
Tuesday
9-Akron vs. 8-Fredonia, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Fredonia
12-Olmsted at 5-Lackawanna, 3:30 p.m.
13-Eden at 4-Southwestern, 7 p.m.
14-Salamanca/Catt. Valley at 3-Royalton-Hartland, 6:30 p.m.
11-Newfane at 6-Alden, 5 p.m.
10-Pine Valley/Gowanda at 7-Cass. Valley/Falconer, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Akron-Fredonia winner at 1-Allegany-Limestone, 6 p.m.
Olmsted-Lackawanna winner vs. Eden-Southwestern winner, TBA
Salamanca/Catt. Valley-Royalton-Hartland winner vs. Newfane-Alden winner, TBA
Pine Valley/Gowanda-Cass. Valley/Falconer winner vs. 2-Bennett, 7 p.m., Johnnie B. Wiley
Semifinals
Oct. 25
At Amherst
Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Final
Oct. 30
At Williamsville South
Semifinal winners, noon
Class C
Pre-Quarterfinals
Tuesday
9-Riverside at 8-Holland/West Valley, 3:30 p.m.
10-Randolph at 7-Frewsburg, 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday
Riverside-Holland/West Valley winner vs. 1-Lafayette, 5 p.m., Johnnie B. Wiley
5-Chautauqua Lake at 4-Wilson, 6 p.m.
6-Westfield/Brocton at 3-Maple Grove, 3:30 p.m.
Randolph-Frewsburg winner at 2-Portville, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 25
At Eden
Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Final
Oct. 30
At Eden
Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.
Class D