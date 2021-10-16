 Skip to main content
Section VI boys soccer playoff brackets set
Section VI boys soccer playoff brackets set

  • Updated
Here are the pairings for the Section VI boys soccer playoffs, which begin Monday with pre-quarterfinals: 

BOYS SOCCER

Higher seed hosts unless otherwise noted

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

5-Jamestown at 4-Orchard Park, 7 p.m.

6-Niagara Falls at 3-Lancaster, 3:30 p.m.

7-Frontier at 2-Clarence, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 27

At West Seneca East

Niagara Falls-Lancaster winner vs. Frontier-Clarence winner, 5 p.m.

Orchard Park-Jamestown winner vs. 1-Williamsville North, 7:30 p.m.

Final

Nov. 1

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Class A-1

Pre-quarterfinals

Monday

9-Lockport vs. 8-Burgard, 5 p.m., at All High Stadium

10-West Seneca West vs. 7-Hutch Tech, 7 p.m., at All High Stadium

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

Burgard-Lockport winner at 1-Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.

5-Kenmore West at 4-Niagara Wheatfield, 7 p.m.

6-North Tonawanda at 3-Sweet Home, 4:15 p.m.

Hutch Tech-West Seneca West winner at 2-Williamsville East, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 25

At West Seneca East

Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

Class A-2

Pre-Quarterfinals

Monday

9-West Seneca East at 8-CSAT, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday

West Seneca East-CSAT winner at 1-Grand Island, 7 p.m.

5-Kenmore East at 4-Pioneer, 7 p.m.

6-Amherst at 3-Starpoint, 5 p.m.

7-Iroquois at 2-Williamsville South, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 25

At West Seneca East

Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Class B-1

Pre-Quarterfinals

Tuesday

9-Lake Shore at 8-Olean, 3:30 p.m.

12-Depew vs. 5-City Honors, 7 p.m., at Johnnie B Wiley

13-Albion at 4-Marydale, 5 p.m.

11-Springville vs. 6-International Pre, 6 p.m., at Johnnie B. Wiley

10-Tapestry at 7-Medina/Lyndonville

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Olean-Lake Shore winner at 1-East Aurora, 6 p.m.

Depew-City Honors winner vs. Albion-Maryvale winner, TBA

Springville-International Prep winner at 3-Tonawanda, 7 p.m.

Tapestry-Medina/Lyndonville winner at 2-Lewiston-Porter, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 25

At Kenmore West

Quarterfinal winners at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

Class B-2

Pre-Quarterfinals

Tuesday

9-Akron vs. 8-Fredonia, 7:30 p.m., SUNY Fredonia

12-Olmsted at 5-Lackawanna, 3:30 p.m.

13-Eden at 4-Southwestern, 7 p.m.

14-Salamanca/Catt. Valley at 3-Royalton-Hartland, 6:30 p.m.

11-Newfane at 6-Alden, 5 p.m.

10-Pine Valley/Gowanda at 7-Cass. Valley/Falconer, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Akron-Fredonia winner at 1-Allegany-Limestone, 6 p.m.

Olmsted-Lackawanna winner vs. Eden-Southwestern winner, TBA

Salamanca/Catt. Valley-Royalton-Hartland winner vs. Newfane-Alden winner, TBA

Pine Valley/Gowanda-Cass. Valley/Falconer winner vs. 2-Bennett, 7 p.m., Johnnie B. Wiley

Semifinals

Oct. 25

At Amherst

Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Williamsville South

Semifinal winners, noon

Class C

Pre-Quarterfinals

Tuesday

9-Riverside at 8-Holland/West Valley, 3:30 p.m.

10-Randolph at 7-Frewsburg, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Riverside-Holland/West Valley winner vs. 1-Lafayette, 5 p.m., Johnnie B. Wiley

5-Chautauqua Lake at 4-Wilson, 6 p.m.

6-Westfield/Brocton at 3-Maple Grove, 3:30 p.m.

Randolph-Frewsburg winner at 2-Portville, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 25

At Eden

Quarterfinal winners, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Final

Oct. 30

At Eden

Semifinal winners, 12:30 p.m.

Class D

Final

Oct. 30

At Eden

2-North Collins vs. 1-Ellicottville, 10 a.m.

