Section VI boys soccer finals preview for all six classes

Here is a capsule look at the upcoming Section VI boys soccer finals in each class:

Class AA

Who: No. 1 Clarence (16-1-1) vs. No. 3 Williamsville North (12-5-1).

When, Where: Saturday, 5:30 p.m., West Seneca East.

What to expect: The programs have won five of the last six Class AA sectional titles.

The teams met twice during the regular season, with Clarence winning the first meeting, 3-1. The second ended in a 1-1 tie. Clarence's lone loss was in the regular season finale to Rochester's McQuaid Jesuit, 3-0.

The Red Raiders shut out No. 8 West Seneca, 6-0, in the quarterfinals and then eliminated No. 5 Lockport with a 5-1 victory in the semifinals. Clarence is averaging 3.7 goals per game and has allowed a total of 15 goals in 18 games.

Senior Eli Douglas, who scored in the quarterfinal and semifinal matches, has a team-high 17 goals.

Williamsville North can become the first Spartans boys soccer team to three-peat as sectional champions since 1987-1989.

The path to another final saw Williamsville North end No. 6 Frontier’s season in the quarterfinal, 2-1, then beat No. 2 Lancaster, 2-1, in the semifinal in a game decided by penalty kicks.

The Spartans’ leading scorer has been senior captain Sammy Tringli with 18 goals.

Williamsville North likely will be without senior goalie Trevor Moser for the remainder of the playoffs. He fell hard to the ground on his game-saving stop against Lancaster to end regulation and was taken to the hospital with a forearm injury.

Class A

Who: No. 2 Niagara Wheatfield (12-3-1) vs No. 4 Grand Island (9-8).

When, Where: Saturday, 3 p.m., West Seneca East.

What to expect: Following a 4-1 win in the quarterfinals against No. 7 Kenmore West, the Falcons earned a 1-0 win against No. 3 Williamsville East in the semifinals.

The Falcons will go as far as senior Vinnie DiBello can take them. He has 33 goals, and the rest of the team has 13 goals. With DiBello's ability to score, seniors Troy Hassen (17 assists) and Ryan Bergstrom (10 assists) have racked up assists. DiBello is averaging 2.1 goals per game.

Grand Island advanced to the final after beating No. 5 Starpoint 1-0 in the opening round and then upsetting No. 1 Williamsville South, 2-1, in the semifinal. The Billies were ranked sixth in the state in Class A.

GI lost to Williamsville South, 5-0, in last year's semifinals.

At one point this fall, the Islanders were 3-8, but their current six-game winning streak has them a win away from their first sectional title since 2020. Sophomore Evan Pickering (12 goals) and junior captain Kyto Magee (nine goals) are the team's leaders on offense.

Class B1

Who: No. 1 Lewiston-Porter (18-0-1) vs. No. 2 East Aurora (19-0).

When, Where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., West Seneca East.

What to expect: It’s a matchup of two unbeaten teams, the top two seeds in the class, and the top two in the coaches small school poll.

Lewiston-Porter beat No. 16 Dunkirk 16-0 in the pre-quarterfinals, No. 8 Lake Shore 4-0 in the quarterfinals, and No. 4 International Prep 4-0 in the semifinals.

The Lancers' offense has been difficult for opposing teams to contain, averaging 4.4 goals per game, but the team has allowed just six goals this season, anchored by record-setting goalkeeper Nathan Russell.

Junior Drew Leardini leads Lew-Port with 37 goals and 21 assists, followed by senior Dominic Massaro’s 20 goals and six assists. Junior Eli Veltri is second in assists with 13.

East Aurora, the reigning sectional champions, reached another final after beating No. 15 Depew 8-0 in the pre-quarterfinals, sending No. 10 Iroquois home with a 3-1 win in the quarterfinals, and shutting out No. 6 Lackawanna 5-0 in the semifinals.

East Aurora is averaging 4.5 goals per game, and also has allowed just six goals on the season with goalkeepers Pat Bodecker and Rhett Krieger.

The Blue Devils' scoring is spread out with three players with at least 10 goals – junior Sam Evans (13), junior Amar Culov (12) and senior captain Ty Michel (12). Michel, who tied a school record for assists in a game with four against Lackawanna, has a team-high 17 assists. Senior captain Ky Mathieu is second with 11.

Class B2

Who: No. 5 Southwestern (14-4) vs. No. 6 Lafayette International (14-3).

When, Where: Friday, 5 p.m., West Seneca East.

What to expect: Southwestern made the final after beating No. 12 Medina 4-1 in the pre-quarterfinals, followed by dominating No. 4 Bennett 8-1 in the quarterfinals, and then upsetting No. 1 Allegany-Limestone in the semifinals with a thrilling, 3-2 victory on two late goals.

The Trojans are led by sophomore Connor Young’s 33 goals, followed by sophomore Seth Vaughn (13).

Southwestern is aiming for its first sectional title since 2018.

Lafayette beat No. 11 Eden 8-0 in the pre-quarterfinal, upset No. 3 Alden 3-1 in the quarterfinal, and followed with another upset by ending No. 2 Roy-Hart’s season with a 2-1 win. Lafayette is on a seven-game winning streak dating to Oct. 3.

Sophomore Tshibuyi Karekamera leads the Generals with 34 goals.

Class C

Who: No. 1 Holland/Franklinville/West Valley vs. No. 2 Portville (13-3-1).

When, Where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., West Seneca East.

What to expect: Holland/Franklinville/West Valley beat No. 8 Gowanda/Pine Valley, 8-1, in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Westfield-Brocton, 2-0.

The team has found its rhythm at the right time, as it was on a season-high three-game losing streak before going on a four-game unbeaten streak to reach the final.

Senior Henry Anderson (23 goals, 13 assists), senior captain Gabriel Leach (14 goals, 11 assists), and junior Teagan Engasser (10 goals) have been pivotal producers.

Portville eliminated No. 7 Randolph, 2-1, in the quarterfinals and beat No. 3 Wilson, 1-0, in the semifinals. The Panthers have won nine consecutive games and are led by senior Michael Cole (13 goals, seven assists).

Class D

Who: No. 1 Maple Grove (12-2-1) vs. No. 2 Ellicottville (10-4-2).

When, Where: Monday, 5 p.m., West Seneca East.

What to expect: As the top seed, Maple Grove had a bye to the final. The Crimson are on a six-game winning streak, which includes four shutouts. Maple Grove's offense is led by senior Eli Moore (27 goals, 10 assists) and junior Jonah Foley (17 goals, seven assists). Moore holds the school record for career goals after topping the previous mark of 65 in mid-September.

Ellicottville beat No. 3 North Collins, 5-1, in the semifinal to advance to the final and is on a four-game unbeaten streak. Junior Sam Edwards (23 goals, 13 assists) is the main source of offense.