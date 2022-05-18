Section VI boys lacrosse playoff pairings announced

The 2022 Section VI boys lacrosse playoff bracket was announced Wednesday with the top seeds revealed in each class. Tournament play begins Friday with pre-quarterfinals in Class C and Class D.

Clarence is the top seed in Class A, and will look to repeat as sectional champions, with their path to another title beginning against No. 4 City Honors. The Red Devils finished the regular-season at 12-2 and were the only Class A team to accumulate double-digit wins.

In Class B, Hamburg is the top team and will start postseason play against the winner of No. 4 Frontier and No. 5 Niagara Wheatfield. The Bulldogs are the reigning sectional champions and enter the playoffs with an 11-4 record.

In Class C, Lake Shore/Silver Creek, the reigning sectional champions, await the winner of No. 8 Amherst and No. 9 Grand Island.

Akron is the top team in Class D and will play either No. 8 Newfane or No. 9 Tonawanda. Salamanca, the reigning sectional champions, are the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 Gowanda in the opening round.

CLASS A

May 26

Semifinals

4-City Honors at 1-Clarence, 7 p.m.

3-Kenmore at 2-Lancaster, 5 p.m.

June 1

Final at West Seneca West

Clarence/City Honors winner vs. Lancaster/Kenmore winner

CLASS B

May 24

Quarterfinals

5-Niagara Wheatfield vs. 4-Frontier, 7 p.m.

7-Lockport at 2-Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

6-West Seneca West at 3-Williamsville North, 7 p.m.

May 26

Semifinals

NW/Frontier winner at 1-Hamburg, 7 p.m.

Orchard Park/Lockport winner vs. Williamsville North/WSW winner

June 2

Final at West Seneca West

Semifinal winners

CLASS C

May 20

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-Grand Island at 8-Amherst, 5 p.m.

12-Sweet Home at 5-West Seneca East, 7:30 p.m.

10-North Tonawanda at 7-Lewiston-Porter, 5 p.m.

11-Starpoint at 6-iroquois, 7 p.m.

May 24

Quarterfinals

Amherst/Grand Island winner at 1-Lake Shore, 5 p.m.

West Seneca East/Sweet Home winner at 4-Williamsville East, 7 p.m.

Lewiston-Porter/North Tonawanda winner at 2-East Aurora, 7 p.m.

Iroquois/Starpoint winner at 3-Williamsville South, 7 p.m.

May 26

Semifinals

LS/Amherst/GI winner vs. Williamsville East/WSE/SH winner

EA/L-P/NT winner vs. Williamsville South/Iroquois/Starpoint winner

June 2

Final at West Seneca West

Semifinal winners

CLASS D

May 20

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-Tonawanda at 8-Newfane, 6 p.m.

May 24

Quarterfinals

Newfane/Tonawanda winner at 1-Akron

5-Medina at 4-Eden/North Collins

7-Gowanda at 2-Salamanca/Randolph

6-Wilson at 3-Depew

May 26

Semifinals

Akron/Newfane/Tonawanda winner vs. Eden/Medina winner

Gowanda/Salamanca winner vs. Depew/Wilson winner

June 1

Final at West Seneca West

Semifinal winners

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.