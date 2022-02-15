Section VI boys hockey playoff brackets set

The brackets are set for the Section VI boys hockey playoffs.
Here is the schedule:
Section VI Tournament
Large Schools
All games at HarborCenter
Quarterfinal
Thursday
4-Clarence vs. 5-Lockport/Niagara Falls, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday
1-Orchard Park vs. 4-Clarence-5-Lockport/Niagara Falls winner, 8 p.m.
2-Williamsville North vs. 3-Lancaster, 8:30 p.m.
Final
Monday, Feb. 28
6 p.m.
Small schools
All games at Northtown Center
Pre-quarterfinals
Saturday
8-Kenmore vs. 9-Amherst, 1 p.m.
1-Grand Island vs. 16-North Tonawanda, 3:30 p.m.
2-Starpoint vs. 15-West Seneca East, 6 p.m.
5-Niagara Wheatfield vs. 12-West Seneca West, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday
6-Iroquois/Alden vs. 11-Frontier, 1 p.m.
3-Williamsville East vs. 14-Lewiston Porter, 3:30 p.m.
4-Hamburg vs. 13-Sweet Home/Depew, 6 p.m.
7-Kenmore East vs. 10-Williamsville South, 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Northtown Center at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and at HarborCenter at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, Feb. 24 at HarborCenter at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Final
Monday, Feb. 28 at HarborCenter at 8:30 p.m.
Monsignor Martin
All games at HarborCenter
Quarterfinals
Thursday