 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section VI boys hockey playoff brackets set
0 comments

Section VI boys hockey playoff brackets set

Support this work for $1 a month
High school boys hockey doubleheader

Williamsville East's Michael Lichtenthal (16) covers Orchard Park's Tyler Menz, (9) as he tries to break into East's zone at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. OP -0, Will East -0 after one period of play

 John Hickey

The brackets are set for the Section VI boys hockey playoffs.

Here is the schedule:

Section VI Tournament

Large Schools

All games at HarborCenter

Quarterfinal

Thursday

4-Clarence vs. 5-Lockport/Niagara Falls, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday

1-Orchard Park vs. 4-Clarence-5-Lockport/Niagara Falls winner, 8 p.m.

2-Williamsville North vs. 3-Lancaster, 8:30 p.m.

Final

Monday, Feb. 28

6 p.m.

Small schools

All games at Northtown Center

Pre-quarterfinals

Saturday

8-Kenmore vs. 9-Amherst, 1 p.m.

1-Grand Island vs. 16-North Tonawanda, 3:30 p.m.

2-Starpoint vs. 15-West Seneca East, 6 p.m.

5-Niagara Wheatfield vs. 12-West Seneca West, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

6-Iroquois/Alden vs. 11-Frontier, 1 p.m.

3-Williamsville East vs. 14-Lewiston Porter, 3:30 p.m.

4-Hamburg vs. 13-Sweet Home/Depew, 6 p.m.

7-Kenmore East vs. 10-Williamsville South, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals 

Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Northtown Center at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and at HarborCenter at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, Feb. 24 at HarborCenter at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Final

Monday, Feb. 28 at HarborCenter at 8:30 p.m.

Monsignor Martin

All games at HarborCenter

Quarterfinals

Thursday

3-St. Joe's vs. 6-Bishop Timon, 5:30 p.m.

4-St. Francis vs. 5-Canisius. 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 23

1-St. Mary's vs. lowest remaining seed, 6 p.m.

2-Nichols vs. highest remaining seed, 8:30 p.m.

Final

Monday, Feb. 28 at 3:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News