Section VI boys golf championship and state qualifier results; first BPS student makes state

A rainy Monday didn’t thwart the Section VI boys golf championship and state qualifier. Players from all around Western New York still managed their way around Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga for the 27-hole event.

The players had to deal with inclement weather along with playing on a course many hadn’t been on before. Despite the obstacles, the sun eventually shined and the players performed under its brightness.

Lewiston-Porter junior Rocco Randazzo became the Section VI medalist with a score of 118. He shot 83 on the first 18 holes and then 35 on the final nine.

“I was just fighting my swing all day,” Randazzo said. “Never really felt confident out there. Just kind of scrambled through it. Off the tee, I wasn’t very strong today, but when I was able to keep it in play I was fine.”

Randazzo admitted he didn’t start well, but he finished strong, with his score through the last nine being the best among all participants. The adjustment he made was to focus on the alignment of his tee shots.

Joining Randazzo at the state championships will be Hutch Tech junior Eliel Rodriguez, who became the first-ever Buffalo Public Schools player to qualify for the state tournament since the league joined Section VI.

Rodriquez was the only Buffalo Public Schools player participating in the championships and did the city proud, qualifying for states by shooting 122, the third-best score on the day.

“It’s big, it’s exciting,” Rodriguez said. “Glad to be the first. Hopefully, that does something for our golf program in the Buffalo district because it doesn’t have too much going for it right now. It’s a step in the right direction and hopefully, many more are to come."

The city doesn’t have the quality of courses and country clubs like an Orchard Park, Lancaster or any other suburb outside of Buffalo. To work on his game, Rodriguez spends much of his time practicing in his backyard, calling it “my country club,” or his room.

He does visit Delaware Park Golf Course when he can, but the quality of the courses within the city is different than those outside of it.

“Every day I try to wake up with a mindset to get better,” Rodriguez said.

A long drive contest as a middle schooler introduced Rodriguez to the sport. In only a few years he’s emerged as one of the best players in the section.

During the team championships portion of the event, Orchard Park won the Section VI title and its eighth ECIC team title in the last 11 years with a score of 338. The team included Tyler Menz (DNF), Garrett Senfield (84), Tyler Kelley (84), Enzo Clerici (88), and Conor Balen (82).

Menz got sick during the earlier portion of the round and was unable to continue, according to Quakers head coach Nate Leary.

Without one of its players, the team was still able to find a path to victory. They came together without one of their own and showed their development throughout the season as players and a team to Leary.

“I was really proud of the guys, they all shot mid-80s on a really tough golf course,” Leary said. “We knew coming in it was going to be tough for everybody. You have to adjust yourself mentally. They did a good job with that.”

Leary was happy with his team’s progression. He started the season unsure about a league championship because of the lack of experience on the squad.

A turning point for them was heading to Transit Valley and beating Williamsville East, a program Leary pegged as the favorites to win the league. From then to now he sees a team strong internally to combat unexpected challenges.

“That’s a testament to what I saw from them in the fall, they were mentally strong as a team,” Leary said.

Niagara Wheatfield repeated as champions of the Niagara Frontier League with a score of 417. Leading the Falcons to the league championship was the quartet of RJ Delisanti (86), Josh Gleason (124), Roman Adamshick (97), Ty Reed (93) and Mason Strassburg. Delisanti shot 86 and also advanced to the state qualifier.

Maple Grove won the CCAA with a score of 389, and its team included Evan Steffan (86), Cam Crist (99), Ryan Lockwood (101), Gavin Rodgers (103) and Andrew Auer (115).

Winning the Niagara Orleans league was Akron with a score of 417. The team included Drew Romesser (107), Trace Hill (105), Aiden Wild (101), Sly Sundown (113) and Kelvin Jonathan (104).

There was no Buffalo Public Schools representative during the team portion.

The state championship tournament is scheduled for June 4-7 at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira.

The other state qualifying players: Westfield's Darien Swanson (121), Williamsville East's Tyler Delisanti (121), Lancaster's Michael Wolski (123), Frontier's Alex Schickling (124), Williamsville South's Julian Mooensen (125), East Aurora's Peter Jantei (125) and Niagara Wheatfield's RJ Delisanti (127). Lancaster eighth grader Cole Jones is the alternate.

