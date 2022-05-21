Section VI baseball pairings announced; play to begin Monday

The 2022 Section VI baseball playoff bracket was announced Saturday with the top seeds revealed in each class. Tournament play begins Monday.

Lancaster is the top seed in Class AA and will play the winner of No. 4 Orchard Park and No. 5 Clarence. The Legends are the reigning Class AA champions and will look to defend their title and win their third championship in four seasons.

In Class A1, Williamsville East is the top team and will start postseason play against the winner of No. 8 Kenmore West and No. 9 West Seneca West. The Flames enter the playoffs on a three-game losing streak after starting 15-0, but will need to return to their winning ways to repeat as sectional champions.

In Class A2, Iroquois has a bye in the first round and awaits either No. 8 Cheektowaga or No. 9 West Seneca East. The Chiefs have won five of their last six games, including winning their final two regular-season games against Williamsville East. In Class B1, City Honors will look to represent the city well again and repeat as sectional champions. A quest for a repeat begins against the winner of No. 8 Albion and No. 9 Dunkirk.

Alden is the top team in Class B2 and will play either No. 8 Akron or No. 9 Newfane. The Bulldogs enter the playoffs on a six-game winning streak.

In Class C, Portville will begin its playoffs against the winner of No. 8 Wilson and No. 9 Chautauqua Lake. Portville is 17-1 and has the most victories of any team in Section VI in the regular season.

In Class D, CSP, which won CCAA West 2 with a 13-1 record, is riding a six-game winning streak, with shutouts occurring in four of those victories. It will play the winner of No. 4 Ellicottville and No. 5 Brocton.

CLASS AA

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

5-Clarence vs. 4-Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

7-Frontier at 2-Williamsville South, 5 p.m.

6-Jamestown at 3-Niagara Falls, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

OP/Clarence winner at 1-Lancaster, 5 p.m.

WN/Frontier winner vs. NF/Jamestown winner, 5 p.m.

May 28

Final at Grand Island

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

CLASS A1

Monday

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-West Seneca West at 8-Kenmore West, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

WSW/KW winner at 1-Williamsville East, 5 p.m.

5-Lockport vs. 4-Hutch Tech, 5 p.m., at McCarthy Park

7-North Tonawanda at 2-Niagara Wheatfield, 5 p.m.

6-Sweet Home at 3-Hamburg, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

Williamsville East/WSW/KW winner vs. Hutch Tech/Lockport winner

NW/NT winner vs. Sweet Home/Hamburg winner

May 28

Final at Depew

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS A2

Monday

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-West Seneca East at 8-Cheektowaga, 6 p.m.

10-CSAT at 7-Starpoint, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

West Seneca East/Cheektowaga winner at 1-Iroquois, 5 p.m.

5-Pioneer at 4-Williamsville South, 5 p.m.

CSAT/Starpoint winner at 2-Grand Island, 7 p.m.

6-Kenmore East at 3-Amherst, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

Iroquois/Cheektowaga/WSE winner vs. Pioneer/WS winner, 5 p.m.

GI/CSAT/Starpoint vs. Amherst/KE winner, 5 p.m.

May 28

Final at Depew

Semifinal winners, noon.

CLASS B1

Monday

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-Dunkirk at 8-Albion, 5 p.m.

12-Lake Shore at 5-Olean, 5 p.m.

10-Tonawanda at 7-Springvile/W. Valley, 5 p.m.

11-Lackawanna at 6-East Aurora, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Dunkirk/Albion winner vs. 1-City Honors, 5 p.m., at Johnnie B. Wiley

LS/Olean winner at 4-Lewiston-Porter, 5 p.m.

Spring./Tona. winner at 2-Maryvale, 5 p.m.

Lackawanna/EA winner at 3-Depew, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

CH/Dunkirk/Albion winner vs. LS/LP/Olean winner, 5 p.m.

Spring./Tonawanda/Maryvale winner vs. Lackawanna/Depew/EA winner, 5 p.m.

May 28

Final at Grand Island

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS B2

Monday

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-Newfane at 8-Akron, 5 p.m.

12-Cleveland Hill vs. 5-Roy-Hart, 5 p.m.

10-Allegany-Limestone vs. 7-Olmsted, 5 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley

11-JFK at 6-Medina, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Newfane/Akron winner at 1-Alden, 5 p.m.

Cleveland Hill/Roy-Hart winner at 4-Fredonia, 5 p.m.

A-L/Olmsted winner at 2-Southwestern, 5 p.m.

Medina/JFK winner at 3-Eden, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

Alden/Akron/Newfane winner vs. Fredonia/CH/R-H winner, 5 p.m.

A-L/Olmsted/SW winner vs. Eden/JFK/Medina winner, 5 p.m.

May 28

Final at Grand Island

Semifinal winners, noon.

CLASS C

Monday

Pre-Quarterfinals

9-Wilson at 8-Chautauqua Lake, 5 p.m.

13-Randolph at 4-Holland, 5 p.m.

12-Cassadaga Valley at 5-Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

10-Catt.-Little Valley at 7-Frewsburg, 5 p.m.

11-Barker at 6-Salamanca, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Wilson/Chautauqua Lake winner at 1-Portville, 5 p.m.

Cassadaga Lake/Silver Creek winner vs. Holland-Randolph winner, 5 p.m.

CLV/Frewsburg winner at 2-Gowanda, 5 p.m.

Barker/Salamanca Lake winner at 3-Maple Grove, 5 p.m.

May 26

Semifinals

Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.

May 28

Final at Diethrick Park, Jamestown

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

CLASS D

Tuesday

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

5-Brocton at 4-Ellicottville, 5 p.m.

7-Westfield at 2-Franklinville, 5 p.m.

6-North Collins at 3-Pine Valley, 5 p.m.

May 26

Semifinals

Ellicottville/Brocton winner vs. 1-CSP, 5 p.m.

Franklinville/Westfield winner vs. Pine Valley/North Collins winner, 5 p.m.

May 28

Final at Diethrick Park, Jamestown

Semifinal winners, noon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.