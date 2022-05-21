Section VI baseball pairings announced; play to begin Monday

The 2022 Section VI baseball playoff bracket was announced Saturday with the top seeds revealed in each class. Tournament play begins Monday.
Lancaster is the top seed in Class AA and will play the winner of No. 4 Orchard Park and No. 5 Clarence. The Legends are the reigning Class AA champions and will look to defend their title and win their third championship in four seasons.
In Class A1, Williamsville East is the top team and will start postseason play against the winner of No. 8 Kenmore West and No. 9 West Seneca West. The Flames enter the playoffs on a three-game losing streak after starting 15-0, but will need to return to their winning ways to repeat as sectional champions.
In Class A2, Iroquois has a bye in the first round and awaits either No. 8 Cheektowaga or No. 9 West Seneca East. The Chiefs have won five of their last six games, including winning their final two regular-season games against Williamsville East. In Class B1, City Honors will look to represent the city well again and repeat as sectional champions. A quest for a repeat begins against the winner of No. 8 Albion and No. 9 Dunkirk.
Alden is the top team in Class B2 and will play either No. 8 Akron or No. 9 Newfane. The Bulldogs enter the playoffs on a six-game winning streak.
In Class C, Portville will begin its playoffs against the winner of No. 8 Wilson and No. 9 Chautauqua Lake. Portville is 17-1 and has the most victories of any team in Section VI in the regular season.
In Class D, CSP, which won CCAA West 2 with a 13-1 record, is riding a six-game winning streak, with shutouts occurring in four of those victories. It will play the winner of No. 4 Ellicottville and No. 5 Brocton.
CLASS AA
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
5-Clarence vs. 4-Orchard Park, 5 p.m.
7-Frontier at 2-Williamsville South, 5 p.m.
6-Jamestown at 3-Niagara Falls, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
OP/Clarence winner at 1-Lancaster, 5 p.m.
WN/Frontier winner vs. NF/Jamestown winner, 5 p.m.
May 28
Final at Grand Island
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
CLASS A1
Monday
Pre-Quarterfinals
9-West Seneca West at 8-Kenmore West, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
WSW/KW winner at 1-Williamsville East, 5 p.m.
5-Lockport vs. 4-Hutch Tech, 5 p.m., at McCarthy Park
7-North Tonawanda at 2-Niagara Wheatfield, 5 p.m.
6-Sweet Home at 3-Hamburg, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
Williamsville East/WSW/KW winner vs. Hutch Tech/Lockport winner
NW/NT winner vs. Sweet Home/Hamburg winner
May 28
Final at Depew
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS A2
Monday
Pre-Quarterfinals
9-West Seneca East at 8-Cheektowaga, 6 p.m.
10-CSAT at 7-Starpoint, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
West Seneca East/Cheektowaga winner at 1-Iroquois, 5 p.m.
5-Pioneer at 4-Williamsville South, 5 p.m.
CSAT/Starpoint winner at 2-Grand Island, 7 p.m.
6-Kenmore East at 3-Amherst, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
Iroquois/Cheektowaga/WSE winner vs. Pioneer/WS winner, 5 p.m.
GI/CSAT/Starpoint vs. Amherst/KE winner, 5 p.m.
May 28
Final at Depew
Semifinal winners, noon.
CLASS B1
Monday
Pre-Quarterfinals
9-Dunkirk at 8-Albion, 5 p.m.
12-Lake Shore at 5-Olean, 5 p.m.
10-Tonawanda at 7-Springvile/W. Valley, 5 p.m.
11-Lackawanna at 6-East Aurora, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Dunkirk/Albion winner vs. 1-City Honors, 5 p.m., at Johnnie B. Wiley
LS/Olean winner at 4-Lewiston-Porter, 5 p.m.
Spring./Tona. winner at 2-Maryvale, 5 p.m.
Lackawanna/EA winner at 3-Depew, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
CH/Dunkirk/Albion winner vs. LS/LP/Olean winner, 5 p.m.
Spring./Tonawanda/Maryvale winner vs. Lackawanna/Depew/EA winner, 5 p.m.
May 28
Final at Grand Island
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS B2
Monday
Pre-Quarterfinals
9-Newfane at 8-Akron, 5 p.m.
12-Cleveland Hill vs. 5-Roy-Hart, 5 p.m.
10-Allegany-Limestone vs. 7-Olmsted, 5 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley
11-JFK at 6-Medina, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Newfane/Akron winner at 1-Alden, 5 p.m.
Cleveland Hill/Roy-Hart winner at 4-Fredonia, 5 p.m.
A-L/Olmsted winner at 2-Southwestern, 5 p.m.
Medina/JFK winner at 3-Eden, 5 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
Alden/Akron/Newfane winner vs. Fredonia/CH/R-H winner, 5 p.m.
A-L/Olmsted/SW winner vs. Eden/JFK/Medina winner, 5 p.m.
May 28
Final at Grand Island
Semifinal winners, noon.
CLASS C
Monday
Pre-Quarterfinals
9-Wilson at 8-Chautauqua Lake, 5 p.m.
13-Randolph at 4-Holland, 5 p.m.
12-Cassadaga Valley at 5-Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
10-Catt.-Little Valley at 7-Frewsburg, 5 p.m.
11-Barker at 6-Salamanca, 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Wilson/Chautauqua Lake winner at 1-Portville, 5 p.m.
Cassadaga Lake/Silver Creek winner vs. Holland-Randolph winner, 5 p.m.
CLV/Frewsburg winner at 2-Gowanda, 5 p.m.
Barker/Salamanca Lake winner at 3-Maple Grove, 5 p.m.
May 26
Semifinals
Quarterfinal winners, 5 p.m.
May 28
Final at Diethrick Park, Jamestown
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
CLASS D
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
5-Brocton at 4-Ellicottville, 5 p.m.
7-Westfield at 2-Franklinville, 5 p.m.
6-North Collins at 3-Pine Valley, 5 p.m.
May 26
Semifinals
Ellicottville/Brocton winner vs. 1-CSP, 5 p.m.
Franklinville/Westfield winner vs. Pine Valley/North Collins winner, 5 p.m.
May 28
Final at Diethrick Park, Jamestown
Semifinal winners, noon