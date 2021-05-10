Section VI announces times for high school football finals

Four games are scheduled for Friday night with the first beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Class D between Salamanca and host Franklinville/Ellicottville. The Class AA, A and C finals all start at 7 p.m. The lone Saturday game pits Iroquois at defending champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences at 2 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.

Friday’s games include Orchard Park at Lancaster – pending the ruling of an appeal to the Section VI Executive Committee regarding Bennett’s forfeit of the sectional semifinal because of Covid-19 pause. Bennett’s appeal is supposed to be ruled on later today and if it’s granted, it would mean the Tigers and four-time defending champion Lancaster would have to play Tuesday with the final moved in all likelihood to Saturday because the state requires four nights rest between games for a team.