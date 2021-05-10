 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section VI announces times for high school football finals
0 comments

Section VI announces times for high school football finals

Support this work for $1 a month
Jamestown vs. Grand Island (copy)

Jamestown, featuring running back Jaylen Butera, hosts defending champion South Park in the Class A final on Friday night.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

The Section VI Football Federation released the dates and times of its five championship games this weekend.

Four games are scheduled for Friday night with the first beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Class D between Salamanca and host Franklinville/Ellicottville. The Class AA, A and C finals all start at 7 p.m. The lone Saturday game pits Iroquois at defending champion Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences at 2 p.m. at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.

Friday’s games include Orchard Park at Lancaster – pending the ruling of an appeal to the Section VI Executive Committee regarding Bennett’s forfeit of the sectional semifinal because of Covid-19 pause. Bennett’s appeal is supposed to be ruled on later today and if it’s granted, it would mean the Tigers and four-time defending champion Lancaster would have to play Tuesday with the final moved in all likelihood to Saturday because the state requires four nights rest between games for a team.

Class A features defending champion South Park visiting  Jamestown for a 7 p.m. Friday tilt at Strider Field.

In Class C, defending champion Southwestern hits the road to face Medina in a 7 p.m. clash at Vets Park.

Class D will have a new champion as last year's winner, Clymer/Sherman/Panama, was bumped up to Class C, where it got edged in the semifinal by Southwestern, 24-21.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New UB football coach Maurice Linguist

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News