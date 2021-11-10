Season comes to an end for Olean girls volleyball

A surprising season for Olean girls volleyball ended Wednesday night with a 3-0 loss to Section III champion Marcellus in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B subregional at Liverpool High.
Who would have forecast that coach Carrie Peters’ Olean Huskies would end up this deep into state tournament play? After all, Olean lost its first two matches and went through a four-match losing streak in the middle of the season. Then Olean’s turnaround began. It had taken some time.
“You can work on it in practice to get six people working in unison but on the court it doesn’t seem to go that way,” Peters said. “It was a match at St. Bonaventure when everybody figured it out. It was like we were all one, fluid with everybody moving with each other. I feel they just jelled.”
From there the Huskies went 8-3 the rest of the way, including four wins in sectional play before running into a Marcellus team that had gone 14-0 in match play and lost only four sets all season. Olean did not go down meekly. The set scorers were 26-24, 25-16 and 25-23.
Senior outside hitter Adele Dwaileebe had nine kills and eight digs for Olean. Senior libero Makenna Pancio had 29 digs, and juniors Michelle Droney and Leah Williams had five kills and one block each. Junior setter Logan Baer had 25 assists.
Senior Kiley Anastasia had four kills, four digs and two aces.
“Kiley’s stats weren’t impressive, but she kept making plays to keep us alive,” Peters said. “She really stepped up as a captain and senior player when you could tell some of our young players were a little bit nervous.”
Marcellus took advantage of Olean errors to take the first match which was back-and-forth most of the way.
“We made some service errors at inopportune times that allowed them to go ahead at the end,” Peters said. “In the second set we trailed most of the game and we were starting to question things we were doing when things weren’t going our way.”
Facing elimination in their final match as a team, the Huskies went back and forth with the Mustangs to the end.
Peters praised the Marcellus defense.
“I don’t how many teams against us that Marcellus had,” she said. “It was fantastic to watch, and you could tell it was something they put a lot of work into.”
Olean finished its season with a 11-10 record after once standing at 3-6.