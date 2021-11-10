Season comes to an end for Olean girls volleyball

A surprising season for Olean girls volleyball ended Wednesday night with a 3-0 loss to Section III champion Marcellus in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B subregional at Liverpool High.

Who would have forecast that coach Carrie Peters’ Olean Huskies would end up this deep into state tournament play? After all, Olean lost its first two matches and went through a four-match losing streak in the middle of the season. Then Olean’s turnaround began. It had taken some time.

“You can work on it in practice to get six people working in unison but on the court it doesn’t seem to go that way,” Peters said. “It was a match at St. Bonaventure when everybody figured it out. It was like we were all one, fluid with everybody moving with each other. I feel they just jelled.”

From there the Huskies went 8-3 the rest of the way, including four wins in sectional play before running into a Marcellus team that had gone 14-0 in match play and lost only four sets all season. Olean did not go down meekly. The set scorers were 26-24, 25-16 and 25-23.

Senior outside hitter Adele Dwaileebe had nine kills and eight digs for Olean. Senior libero Makenna Pancio had 29 digs, and juniors Michelle Droney and Leah Williams had five kills and one block each. Junior setter Logan Baer had 25 assists.