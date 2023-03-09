The 17th Scotty Bowman Showcase will take place April 10 at KeyBank Center, the Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m., with high school juniors from Buffalo and Rochester facing off for the Tim Horton Memorial Cup.

The second game, with a 7 p.m. faceoff, features high school seniors from each city. The winner of the second game will be awarded the Scotty Bowman Cup. Bowman is expected to be in attendance to present the Bowman Cup to the winning team.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

The third game will feature players from Buffalo and Rochester who play prep school or junior hockey, either locally or elsewhere. The players will be split up into teams and will face off for the Rick Martin Memorial Cup at 9 p.m.

The three games will be played in two 22-minute halves. Admission is $10 for all three games.

Players were nominated by a group of high school, prep and junior coaches from both cities based on their play this season.

Final rosters for each team will be announced in the near future, the Sabres said in a news release.