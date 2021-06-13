School tracksters now headed to sectional meets, climax of the season

Normally, the high school track and field season would be at or close to the end by now. However, we are just getting to the competitive climax of the schedule in Western New York, even though the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association and Federation championships will not be held.

A week of 11 league meets that wrapped up Saturday leads into Section VI competition this week. There will be four days of class championship meets: Class A and B on Thursday at Frontier; Class BB and D on Friday at Olean; Class C on Saturday at Allegany-Limestone and Class AA on Saturday at Lancaster.

Two divisions of the sectional championships will follow, with the Division 2 meet at Falconer on June 23 and the Division 1 meet at Hamburg on June 24.

According to MileSplit.com, there were 11 performances by WNY athletes last week that met MileSplit US Second Team standards as elite performances at the silver level.

Two were posted by Josh Peron of Frontier in the ECIC I meet Friday at Clarence. Peron’s winning times of 21.86 seconds in the 200 meters and 47.84 in the 400 met the standards.

Kyle Urban of Alden qualified with his 9:35.39 clocking in winning the 3,200 meters in the ECIC V meet at Alden.