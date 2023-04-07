Thirty-two baseball and softball teams will take part in WNY Athletics “Colt 45” Baseball/Softball Day on April 29 at Niagara Falls High School, organizers announced Thursday.

The event will raise money for Colt Matz, a 12-year-old from Portville who is battling leukemia for the second time and is awaiting a second bone marrow transplant. Matz was originally diagnosed in 2021 as a 10-year-old and received a bone marrow transplant from his younger brother, Jack.

Last year’s baseball-only event raised money for Depew coach Dennis Crawley and his ongoing battle with ALS.

The opening ceremonies are scheduled for 10 a.m.

The softball schedule starts at 10:30 a.m. with Niagara Falls vs. Mount St. Mary’s and Grand Island plays Williamsville North.

At 12:30 p.m., Niagara Wheatfield plays Hamburg and Orchard Park plays St. Mary’s.

At 2:30 p.m., Fredonia faces Williamsville East and Westfield plays Eden.

At 4:30 p.m., Clarence plays Sacred Heart and Nardin meets Cheektowaga.

For baseball, Niagara Falls faces Sweet Home and St. Joe’s meets Clarence at 10:30 a.m., followed by Williamsville North vs. Canisius and Southwestern vs. Maryvale at 1 p.m.

At 3:30, St. Francis meets Orchard Park and West Seneca West plays Dunkirk. In the final block at 6 p.m., Frontier plays Williamsville East and Kenmore West faces Medina.