Schedules for Far West Regionals in baseball, softball and lacrosse, and Georgetown Cup

  • Updated
Orchard Park Lancaster Softball

Lancaster pitcher Madi Balk is congratulated on a strikeout by Karly Schurkus against Orchard Park during the first inning of the Section VI, Class AA softball final on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Lancaster plays Fairport at 5 p.m. today.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Here are the schedules for the Far West Regionals in baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse and the Georgetown Cup baseball championship series:

SOFTBALL

Friday at Fillmore

CLASS C

Falconer vs. Avon, 5 p.m.

CLASS D

Westfield vs. Friendship Scio, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Grand Island

CLASS AA

Lancaster vs. Fairport, 5 p.m.

CLASS A

Williamsville South vs. Webster Schroeder, noon

CLASS B

Depew vs. Wellsville, 2:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Saturday at Williamsville East

CLASS A

Clarence vs. Fairport, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS B

Hamburg vs. Canandaigua, 3 p.m.

CLASS C

Lake Shore vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS D

Akron vs. Penn-Yan, 10 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Saturday at Pittsford Sutherland

CLASS A

Clarence vs. Rush Henrietta, 11 a.m.

CLASS B

Frontier vs. Victor, 1 p.m.

CLASS C

Grand Island vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima, 4 p.m.

CLASS D

Eden vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 6 p.m.

BASEBALL

Saturday

CLASS AA

Orchard Park vs. McQuaid, 11 a.m., at Monroe Community College

CLASS A

Hamburg vs. Webster Thomas, noon, at Grand Island

CLASS B

Medina vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 2 p.m., at Monroe Community College

CLASS C

Portville vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Bolivar-Richburg winner, 5 p.m., at Monroe Community College

CLASS D

CSP vs. Fillmore, noon, at Salamanca

GEORGETOWN CUP

Finals at Canisius College, Best of three

No. 1 St. Joe’s vs. No. 2 Canisius

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, noon

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, noon

