Schedules for Far West Regionals in baseball, softball and lacrosse, and Georgetown Cup

Here are the schedules for the Far West Regionals in baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse and the Georgetown Cup baseball championship series:
SOFTBALL
Friday at Fillmore
CLASS C
Falconer vs. Avon, 5 p.m.
CLASS D
Westfield vs. Friendship Scio, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday at Grand Island
CLASS AA
Lancaster vs. Fairport, 5 p.m.
CLASS A
Williamsville South vs. Webster Schroeder, noon
CLASS B
Depew vs. Wellsville, 2:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Saturday at Williamsville East
CLASS A
Clarence vs. Fairport, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS B
Hamburg vs. Canandaigua, 3 p.m.
CLASS C
Lake Shore vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS D
Akron vs. Penn-Yan, 10 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Saturday at Pittsford Sutherland
CLASS A
Clarence vs. Rush Henrietta, 11 a.m.
CLASS B
Frontier vs. Victor, 1 p.m.
CLASS C
Grand Island vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima, 4 p.m.
CLASS D
Eden vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 6 p.m.
BASEBALL
Saturday
CLASS AA
Orchard Park vs. McQuaid, 11 a.m., at Monroe Community College
CLASS A
Hamburg vs. Webster Thomas, noon, at Grand Island
CLASS B
Medina vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 2 p.m., at Monroe Community College
CLASS C
Portville vs. Oakfield-Alabama/Bolivar-Richburg winner, 5 p.m., at Monroe Community College
CLASS D
CSP vs. Fillmore, noon, at Salamanca
GEORGETOWN CUP
Finals at Canisius College, Best of three
No. 1 St. Joe’s vs. No. 2 Canisius
Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m.
Game 2: Saturday, noon
Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, noon