Schedule set for Section VI football semifinals, Funke Bowl finals
Class A football quarterfinal, Williamsville South at Kenmore West

South's QB PJ Tasca goes into the end zone for a TD with a keeper during Class A football quarterfinal, Williamsville South at Kenmore West on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

 Robert Kirkham

The semifinals are set for the Section VI football playoffs, with eight of the 10 games set for Friday night. 

Here is the schedule:

Section VI Tournament

Class AA

Semifinals

Friday

3-Clarence at 2-Lancaster, 7 p.m.

5-Orchard Park vs. 1-Bennett, 7 p.m., at All-High

Class A

Semifinals

Friday

3S-Williamsville South at 1S-Jamestown, 7 p.m.

4S-Hamburg at 2S-Frontier, 7 p.m.

Class B

Semifinals

Friday

2N-Albion at 1S-Iroquois

Saturday

3N-Maryvale at 1N-WNY Maritime/Health Sciences

Class C

Semifinals

Friday

7-Southwestern at 3-Fredonia, 7 p.m.

5-Lackawanna vs. 1-Medina, 7 p.m., at Dunkirk

Class D

Semifinals

Friday

4-Portville vs. 1-Randolph, 7 p.m., at Salamanca

Saturday

3-Franklinville/Ellicottville at 2-Clymer/Sherman/Panama, at Panama, 1:30 p.m.

Funke Bowl

A Bowl Championship

Thursday

South Park at West Seneca West, 6 p.m.

B Bowl Championship

Dunkirk vs. Burgard, 6 p.m., at All-High

C Bowl Championship

Falconer/CV/MG at Wilson, 6 p.m.

