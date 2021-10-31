Schedule set for Section VI football semifinals, Funke Bowl finals

The semifinals are set for the Section VI football playoffs, with eight of the 10 games set for Friday night.
Here is the schedule:
Section VI Tournament
Class AA
Semifinals
Friday
3-Clarence at 2-Lancaster, 7 p.m.
5-Orchard Park vs. 1-Bennett, 7 p.m., at All-High
Class A
Semifinals
Friday
3S-Williamsville South at 1S-Jamestown, 7 p.m.
4S-Hamburg at 2S-Frontier, 7 p.m.
Class B
Semifinals
Friday
2N-Albion at 1S-Iroquois
Saturday
3N-Maryvale at 1N-WNY Maritime/Health Sciences
Class C
Semifinals
Friday
7-Southwestern at 3-Fredonia, 7 p.m.
5-Lackawanna vs. 1-Medina, 7 p.m., at Dunkirk
Class D
Semifinals
Friday
4-Portville vs. 1-Randolph, 7 p.m., at Salamanca
Saturday
3-Franklinville/Ellicottville at 2-Clymer/Sherman/Panama, at Panama, 1:30 p.m.
Funke Bowl
A Bowl Championship
Thursday
South Park at West Seneca West, 6 p.m.
B Bowl Championship
Dunkirk vs. Burgard, 6 p.m., at All-High
C Bowl Championship
Falconer/CV/MG at Wilson, 6 p.m.