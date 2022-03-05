'Say it all night, fellas. We're champions': Niagara Wheatfield wins first sectional title since 1973

It was a battle of two high-octane offenses. Robinson led the Falcons (21-2) with 17 points, 11 of which came in the second half, while Cooper had 13 points. Max Schneider was electric, as usual, as he paced Williamsville East (18-5) with 27 points.

“Our goal was to allow Max to do his thing, because we really thought, are we really going to hold Max down? Probably not. You can triple him, double him, he’s still going to get his somehow, he’s that good,” O’Bryan said.

Indeed, the Flames’ star senior was unstoppable in the paint. He effortlessly made his way through the Falcons’ defense for layups and fades several times.

“We had a gameplan where I was to not go with (Schneider) when we dropped out because he’s really good at finishing, so I was standing there making him finish around me,” Cooper said.

Niagara-Wheatfield made it a 3-point game with less than a minute remaining on a layup by Cooper.