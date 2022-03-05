'Say it all night, fellas. We're champions': Niagara Wheatfield wins first sectional title since 1973

One day after Salamanca ended a 54-year championship drought, Niagara-Wheatfield won its first boys basketball title since 1973 with a 59-56 victory over Williamsville East in the Section VI Class A-1 final Saturday night at Buffalo State.
Don't miss The Buffalo News' full coverage of High School Championship Saturday. Check out the recaps of every game and meet below!
The Falcons erased a 33-29 halftime deficit with well-timed 3-pointers and strong work in the paint by players such as Wyatt Cooper and T.J. Robinson. It helped Niagara-Wheatfield go on a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter that gave the Falcons a lead, and they hung on from there.
“These kids, they have something where they always persevere. It doesn’t matter who they’re playing, they find a way and they never stopped,” coach Erik O’Bryan said after the game.
For the 1st time since 1973, your Falcons are Sectional Champions! 1-NW tops 2-Will East, 59-56, to win the Class A1 title. Thank you to all of our fans (students, faculty/staff, coaches, alumni, etc) for making Buff State an amazing atmosphere!@NWCSDathletics pic.twitter.com/ZK2WxWUKy4— NW Basketball (@NWFalconsHoops) March 6, 2022
It was a battle of two high-octane offenses. Robinson led the Falcons (21-2) with 17 points, 11 of which came in the second half, while Cooper had 13 points. Max Schneider was electric, as usual, as he paced Williamsville East (18-5) with 27 points.
“Our goal was to allow Max to do his thing, because we really thought, are we really going to hold Max down? Probably not. You can triple him, double him, he’s still going to get his somehow, he’s that good,” O’Bryan said.
Indeed, the Flames’ star senior was unstoppable in the paint. He effortlessly made his way through the Falcons’ defense for layups and fades several times.
“We had a gameplan where I was to not go with (Schneider) when we dropped out because he’s really good at finishing, so I was standing there making him finish around me,” Cooper said.
Niagara-Wheatfield made it a 3-point game with less than a minute remaining on a layup by Cooper.
.@CoachEOBryan is hands down the most animated and passionate coach I’ve seen. Whether he’s high-stepping down the bench, making sure the student section is checked or just jumping in excitement in his J’s.Great moment after the final buzzer with him jumping up and down.— Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) March 6, 2022
Then, with 11 seconds remaining, Shawn Watson made the defensive play of the game for Niagara-Wheatfield.
He intercepted a Williamsville East inbounds pass as the large Falcons fan base, as well as the Falcons’ bench, erupted.
“I feed off the crowd, so it’s amazing,” Robinson said.
The Falcons missed two free throws, and Williamsville East had a chance for a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired. The shot fell short of the basket, and Niagara-Wheatfield was a champion for the first time since Frank Sedita was the mayor of Buffalo.
The last few seconds of Niagara-Wheatfield’s 59-56 championship win over Williamsville East @bufnewspreptalk pic.twitter.com/5Q2UUpZZku— Mike Pesarchick (@mikepesar) March 6, 2022
Niagara-Wheatfield will have to turn its attention to the Class A crossover against Amherst on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. at Buffalo State. But for now, they’ll bask in championship glory.
“Say it all night, fellas,” O’Bryan told his players posing for a post-game photo. “We’re champions.”