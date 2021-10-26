Sarah Woods leads Lewiston-Porter's girls soccer team to victory over East Aurora

Sarah Woods, the leading assist maker in Section VI girls soccer this season, was on the scoring end twice Tuesday to lead No. 3 seed Lewiston-Porter to a 3-1 victory over No. 2 East Aurora in the Class B-1 semifinal at Williamsville North.
The loss was only the second of the season for EA and ended the 14-game win streak of the defending class champion.
Sophie Auer, Lew-Port’s other scoring star, gave Woods a perfect pass and she was able to collect the ball without breaking stride and beat East Aurora goalkeeper Grace Janish with 25:31 left in the first half. After the Blue Devils tied it on a long kick by Haley Potenza, Lew-Port regained the lead when senior defender Reyna Hermoza scored off a corner kick by Woods with less than 28 minutes remaining.
Woods added an insurance goal with a shot from outside the box to make it 3-1 with 16 minutes to play.
The goals gave Woods 25 for the season to go with her 26 assists for 76 total points. Auer has 29 goals, 10 assists for 68 points for the Lancers of coach Norman Forney. Rebecca Hoffman made three saves for the Lancers while Janish had eight for EA.
In winning, the Lancers kept East Aurora’s Anna Bean off the score sheet. Bean leads Section VI girls with 44 goals and 107 points.
Lew-Port, last year’s Class A-2 champion, plays No. 1 seed City Honors in the B-1 finals on Saturday.
The Centaurs (13-4-1) are going back to a sectional final after scoring a 1-0 triumph over No. 5 Springville. Sophomore midfielder Annaleis Milne scored the winning goal in the 35th minute on Anna Scinta’s assist. It was the ninth goal of the season for Milne, who has 34 points.
Goalkeeper Anna Purks made five saves for Honors.
In Class C, Wilson upset No. 1 Holland/West Valley, 3-1, scoring all of its goals in the second half after trailing 1-0 at the break.
Lily Avery, Leia Cloy and Madelaine Schultz scored for the Lakewomen. No. 4 Wilson plays No. 3 Frewsburg for the class title Saturday at Dunkirk. Frewsburg, the defending Class C section champ, upset No. 2 seed Portville 4-0 at Dunkirk. Junior Ashlyn Samuelson and freshman Ava Jimerson scored in the first half. Senior Reagan Chitester and junior Alexandra Hultberg added goals for the Bears (16-2).
Raena Bird, Tyra Clark and Taytum Jimerson had assists on the Frewsburg goals. It was the 18th goal of the season for Hultberg. The loss left Portville at 16-2.
Boys soccer
Hamburg senior Brady Reinagel became the leading goals scorer in Bulldogs’ history with his second goal of the game in a 2-1 victory over Kenmore West in a Class A-1 Section VI semifinal at West Seneca East.
Reinagel scored in the 14th minute and Jason Vullo tied it for the Blue Devils. Reinagel scored again in the 29th minute.
Junior Caden Wellington made it 3-1 with a goal in the second minute of the second half.
The No. 1 seed in A-1, Hamburg (14-2-2) will face No. 2 Williamsville East in the final Saturday at Kenmore East’s Sparky Adams Field.
East (16-2) edged Sweet Home, 3-2, at West Seneca East. The Flames only losses were to Williamsville South, the No. 1 seed in Class A-2.
South defeated Amherst, 3-0, at West Seneca East to stay in contention for a second straight sectional championship. Williamsville South (16-2) scored all its goals in the first half, outshot the Tigers by a wide margin and had 14 corners. Amherst finished 5-11-1.
Billy Freeburg scored South’s first goal in the 16th minute and assisted on T.J. Venti’s score that made it 2-0 in the 29th minute. Bruce Darmstedt added a goal in the 35th minutes with an assist from Maxwell Voyer. Simon Bird assisted on Freeburg’s goal.
Williamsville South will take on No. 1 Grand Island (15-2-1) on Saturday at Kenmore East. The Vikings beat Kenmore East 3-0.