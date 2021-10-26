Sarah Woods leads Lewiston-Porter's girls soccer team to victory over East Aurora

Sarah Woods, the leading assist maker in Section VI girls soccer this season, was on the scoring end twice Tuesday to lead No. 3 seed Lewiston-Porter to a 3-1 victory over No. 2 East Aurora in the Class B-1 semifinal at Williamsville North.

The loss was only the second of the season for EA and ended the 14-game win streak of the defending class champion.

Sophie Auer, Lew-Port’s other scoring star, gave Woods a perfect pass and she was able to collect the ball without breaking stride and beat East Aurora goalkeeper Grace Janish with 25:31 left in the first half. After the Blue Devils tied it on a long kick by Haley Potenza, Lew-Port regained the lead when senior defender Reyna Hermoza scored off a corner kick by Woods with less than 28 minutes remaining.

Woods added an insurance goal with a shot from outside the box to make it 3-1 with 16 minutes to play.

The goals gave Woods 25 for the season to go with her 26 assists for 76 total points. Auer has 29 goals, 10 assists for 68 points for the Lancers of coach Norman Forney. Rebecca Hoffman made three saves for the Lancers while Janish had eight for EA.

In winning, the Lancers kept East Aurora’s Anna Bean off the score sheet. Bean leads Section VI girls with 44 goals and 107 points.