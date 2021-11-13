Sarah Woods' goal in overtime lifts Lew-Port into girls soccer state championship game

Woods' winning play came after a restart. Wheatley's Lexi Burke took a ball to the face and needed a substitute. The Lancers quickly moved the ball forward and, after it was deflected a few times, junior Sophie Auer hit a ball that Wildcats goalie Jaime Behar did a great job to deflect. Woods was there for the loose ball and kicked it in the open net from 10 yards out. It was her 32nd goal of the season.

Sydney Romano had a chance to tie it for Wheatley (14-3-1) with 1:15 to play, but her shot sailed high from about 35 yards away.

"They were an incredible team," Lew-Port coach Norm Forney said of Wheatley. "They were well organized, well coached."

So was Lew-Port, despite the weather, especially at the start.

Forney's Lancers pressured early. Woods sent a through ball to Auer, who then hit a shot that Behar needed to make a tough save on in the second minute. Then, Auer just missed a chance for a breakaway a minute later when she was called for being offside.

Wheatley responded with a few shots before play swung back in Lew-Port's favor. That's when Auer made a great run on the left wing, took a pass from Lucia Sanchez and struck a low, hard shot that Behar had no chance to stop. Auer’s 34th goal of the season gave the Lancers a 1-0 lead in the rain in the 16th minute.