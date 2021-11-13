Sarah Woods' goal in overtime lifts Lew-Port into girls soccer state championship game

CORTLAND – As the weather went back and forth between rain and snow, so did the play between Lewiston-Porter and Wheatley in their girls soccer state semifinal.
When the skies cleared up, the Lancers saw their way clear to their first state championship game in program history.
The Lancers edged Section VIII champion Wheatley 2-1 in overtime in Saturday's Class B semifinal of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament at Cortland High School.
Lew-Port (17-1-1) will face Section I champion Bronxville at 10 a.m. Sunday at SUNY Cortland.
Sarah Woods scored the clinching goal with 3:46 to play in the second OT period, and Lewiston-Porter held on for the dramatic victory between equally matched teams.
"When I was a freshman, I never thought this would happen," the scrappy and skilled senior said afterward. "We've never been past sectionals. This is crazy."
Lew-Port advances to the @NYSPHSAA Class B Championship game with a 2️⃣-1️⃣ win over Wheatley!! @NYSPHSAA @bufnewspreptalk @TBNSports @sportsunionwny @WNYAthletics @SectionVI pic.twitter.com/w4y8xYbl1t— Section6GSoccer (@Section6GSoccer) November 13, 2021
Woods' winning play came after a restart. Wheatley's Lexi Burke took a ball to the face and needed a substitute. The Lancers quickly moved the ball forward and, after it was deflected a few times, junior Sophie Auer hit a ball that Wildcats goalie Jaime Behar did a great job to deflect. Woods was there for the loose ball and kicked it in the open net from 10 yards out. It was her 32nd goal of the season.
Sydney Romano had a chance to tie it for Wheatley (14-3-1) with 1:15 to play, but her shot sailed high from about 35 yards away.
"They were an incredible team," Lew-Port coach Norm Forney said of Wheatley. "They were well organized, well coached."
So was Lew-Port, despite the weather, especially at the start.
Forney's Lancers pressured early. Woods sent a through ball to Auer, who then hit a shot that Behar needed to make a tough save on in the second minute. Then, Auer just missed a chance for a breakaway a minute later when she was called for being offside.
Wheatley responded with a few shots before play swung back in Lew-Port's favor. That's when Auer made a great run on the left wing, took a pass from Lucia Sanchez and struck a low, hard shot that Behar had no chance to stop. Auer’s 34th goal of the season gave the Lancers a 1-0 lead in the rain in the 16th minute.
Wheatley responded with a goal by Lexi Burke in the 28th minute as the rain turned to snow. The Wildcats senior was wide open after a missed clear and she connected from 25 yards.
The game stayed tied for the rest of the half, thanks largely to Behar, the Wheatley goalie. She made a superb save on a shot by Woods in the 29th minute and made a good save on a Woods shot in the 37th minute.
Things turned in Wheatley's favor slightly in the second half, especially when Romano had two good shots early on. Burke, Caroline O'Brien and Juliana Mendes had shots that kept the Lancers on the defensive, but toward the end of the half, Auer and Woods began to connect with some good passes to swing momentum their team's way. But Behar and Lew-Port goalie Rebecca Hoffman stayed steady in goal to force overtime.
Tessa Schuey had Lew-Port’s only chance in the first OT period, but shot wide. Burke had the only shot for Wheatley and was wide with her volley.
Alexandra Ofsie had a long shot for Wheatley early in the second OT period for her team's only chance before Woods scored her game-winning goal.
"We struggled a little today," Forney said. "We didn't control the ball as well as usual. I think our determination and belief in ourselves won it for us. They never give up."
Especially Woods, when the game was on the line.
"I didn't play my best game, so I wanted to make up for it in overtime,” Woods said. “I was totally relieved after the goal."