Same No. 1 seed as 2019 in three sectional baseball brackets

Two years after the last Section VI baseball playoffs, nothing has changed in some classifications.

Three of the No. 1 seeds from the 2019 season – Williamsville East (Class A-1), Iroquois (Class A-2) and City Honors (Class B-1) – are again seeded at the top of their respective brackets again for the playoffs, which will open Monday at the home field of the higher seeded teams.

Only Iroquois ended up a sectional champion, however.

ECIC I champion Williamsville North is the No. 1 seed in Class AA after going 10-2 in the league regular season and 15-5 overall, counting two losses to Monsignor Martin opposition.

Judging by what happened two seasons ago, it might mean little. Frontier finished fourth in ECIC I in 2019 and defeated the three higher-seeded teams from its league to win Class AA, the schools with the largest enrollments in Section VI.

North will open its title bid Monday against ECIC I rival Jamestown and is guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Spartans swept both regular season meetings.

Williamsville East, with major league draft prospect Joe Mack, will open at home against West Seneca West.