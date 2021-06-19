Same No. 1 seed as 2019 in three sectional baseball brackets

Two years after the last Section VI baseball playoffs, nothing has changed in some classifications.
Three of the No. 1 seeds from the 2019 season – Williamsville East (Class A-1), Iroquois (Class A-2) and City Honors (Class B-1) – are again seeded at the top of their respective brackets again for the playoffs, which will open Monday at the home field of the higher seeded teams.
Only Iroquois ended up a sectional champion, however.
ECIC I champion Williamsville North is the No. 1 seed in Class AA after going 10-2 in the league regular season and 15-5 overall, counting two losses to Monsignor Martin opposition.
Judging by what happened two seasons ago, it might mean little. Frontier finished fourth in ECIC I in 2019 and defeated the three higher-seeded teams from its league to win Class AA, the schools with the largest enrollments in Section VI.
North will open its title bid Monday against ECIC I rival Jamestown and is guaranteed home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Spartans swept both regular season meetings.
Williamsville East, with major league draft prospect Joe Mack, will open at home against West Seneca West.
Iroquois, the defending Class A-2 champion, will face West Seneca East on Monday
City Honors, which was 10-0 in its Cornell Cup schedule among Buffalo Public Schools, will take on Tonawanda in the first round.
Medina, the Niagara Orleans League champion, is the No. 1 seed in B-2 and will face Southwestern on Monday.
CSP (Clymer/Sherman/Panama), the top seed in Class C, will host No. 8 Frewsburg. Falconer, the defending Class C champion, did not qualify for the playoffs.
Top-seeded Pine Valley will play No. 4 Brocton, the defending Class D champion, Tuesday in a semifinal.
Only four teams are in the Class D bracket, as opposed to eight in all the others. The Class D final is Thursday. The remaining brackets are scheduled for semifinals Wednesday and finals Saturday.