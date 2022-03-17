Salamanca's Lucus Brown's hot shooting has Warriors in state semifinal

With the game in the balance against Avon, Salamanca sophomore Lucus Brown was setting up to play defense with his opponent near the scorer’s table. With some time before play resumed, an onlooker from the table was holding up the Far West Regional program and pointing at its cover to get Brown’s attention.
Brown looked over and smiled. It’s all he could do, as the person was pointing to a picture of Brown shooting a jumpshot that graced the cover.
“It’s really special to me," Brown said. "Getting noticed on the program, just means a lot.”
Brown reacted with a “Let’s go!” when coach Adam Bennett showed him the program the night prior. Brown and his family have a few copies at home and might frame a few.
His torrid play during the postseason earned him the opportunity to be on the cover.
He’s averaging 26 points per game during the Warriors’ run, and has scored at least 30 points in consecutive games for the first time this season. In the 61-59 victory against Avon, he hit five consecutive shots in the first quarter, and finished the game with 30 points.
The hot shooting from Brown has led Salamanca in its first New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinal in program history. The Warriors face Section II winner Stillwater (22-6) at 2:45 p.m. Friday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Stillwater is making its first state semifinal appearance since 2016.
“He’s always been a special kid and a special basketball player,” Bennett said. “From the time he was little on our youth team, we used to go to tournaments, and he would play so well people would question his age. He’s got that ‘it’ factor, that very few athletes have. There’s no stage that’s too big for him.”
Salamanca (17-7) won the Class C sectional title as the No. 4 seed, beating No. 1 Randolph in the semifinals and No. 2 Holland in the final and then defeated an Avon team that had not lost in a month.
Defying the odds isn’t new to Brown. It’s a summary of his life. As a child, he and his brothers had to uproot from Oklahoma to live with their aunt, Randi Nestelle. Since then, Salamanca is all he knows.
“He hasn’t had a traditional upbringing, which has made him tougher,” Bennett said. “As a person, I couldn’t be more proud of Lucus … That happens to a lot of great players and great people. He’s allowed some tough times to make a positive impact on him, and I think it’s given him his competitiveness and edge.”
Brown seems like a carefree spirit on the court. Whether contorting his body through multiple screens to get open, as his shiny black hair flops with each step, or after he hits a three-pointer and is holding up three fingers with his tongue out. Basketball is his Zen and being around Bennett and his teammates is a happy place.
When no real game is played, Brown enjoys being on the virtual court playing "NBA 2K" with his school's namesake, the Golden State Warriors, or playing "Madden," typical of many teenagers. What might be atypical is the team watching movies together. The team developed a penchant for sports movies, and a couple of weeks ago watched "Coach Carter."
When he talks about Bennett, a man Brown has known since the fourth grade, the volume of his voice increased.
“He’s like a family member to me,” Brown said. “He means a lot to me. He’s really special to me to have him here. I’m really thankful for him and his support in every type of way. I love having him as my coach.”
Each year their relationship has grown, and Bennett said Brown could become a college basketball player by the time he's through at Salamanca. An onlooker could watch Brown play a few times and conclude Bennett's view as a soon-to-be fact. Brown is a good shooter, knows how to come off screens, and has an idea of how to create his shot.
“He deserves it,” Bennett said. “He will definitely play at the next level. I’m excited for that because he’s going to make whatever college coach a very happy man. … Lucus has exactly what it takes to play college basketball.”
Brown’s a community person. He loves the support the team has gotten for its run, whether it’s the increased attention, Ellicottville creating a tribute video, or the players throwing cold water on the coach after a win.
He and his teammates are enjoying the playoff run and realize how close they are to a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become state champions. For them to keep going, Brown's hot shooting has to continue.