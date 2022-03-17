Salamanca's Lucus Brown's hot shooting has Warriors in state semifinal

“He’s always been a special kid and a special basketball player,” Bennett said. “From the time he was little on our youth team, we used to go to tournaments, and he would play so well people would question his age. He’s got that ‘it’ factor, that very few athletes have. There’s no stage that’s too big for him.”

Salamanca (17-7) won the Class C sectional title as the No. 4 seed, beating No. 1 Randolph in the semifinals and No. 2 Holland in the final and then defeated an Avon team that had not lost in a month.

Defying the odds isn’t new to Brown. It’s a summary of his life. As a child, he and his brothers had to uproot from Oklahoma to live with their aunt, Randi Nestelle. Since then, Salamanca is all he knows.

“He hasn’t had a traditional upbringing, which has made him tougher,” Bennett said. “As a person, I couldn’t be more proud of Lucus … That happens to a lot of great players and great people. He’s allowed some tough times to make a positive impact on him, and I think it’s given him his competitiveness and edge.”