Basketball games usually can’t be won in the first quarter. But they can be lost there.

Such was the case Thursday night at the Buffalo State Sports Arena in the Class B2 semifinals of the Section VI boys basketball playoffs.

Top-seeded Salamanca fell behind Bennett by a score of 4-2 a little more than two minutes into the game. Then the Warriors went on an impressive 20-2 run in the final 5:40 of the first quarter. The Tigers played from behind for the rest of the game as Salamanca went on to a 74-55 win.

“They are a very athletic team, but we’ve got some players that allow us to do a lot of things,” Warriors coach Adam Bennett said. “We can drop back into a man, we can drop into a zone. We got them into areas where we wanted them. We tried to attack, and we got a lot of offense off that.”

“Right at first we started a little slow,” Andy Herrick of Salamanca said. “In a timeout, we said we’ve got to go now. We turned it up. We were super-aggressive. We played to our style, and it showed on the scoreboard.”

Next is Fredonia, the surprise of the B2 playoff. The Hillbillies improved to 17-7 with a grinding 53-49 win over Newfane.

In the opener, the Warriors did almost everything right in the first period, coming up with several steals and forcing Bennett (14-9) into bad shots. Almost all of their baskets came around the rim, including four layups and four drives to the hoop. While coaches always have a little something to complain about in any game, the Warriors coach had few criticisms about this one.

“Our goal is to play a complete 32 minutes,” Bennett said. “We’ve never had that, but we strive for that perfection. I’ve been coaching for seven years, and that’s yet to happen. But I’m proud of our guys.”

Salamanca offered a balanced attack, but the play of Herrick certainly was a difference-maker. The 6-foot-4 senior was something of a Swiss army knife for the Warriors. On offense, he often brought the ball up court, and then was frequently around the rim on his way to a 21-point night.

On defense, sometimes Herrick played at the top of a 3-2 zone. At other moments, he was around the basket blocking shots. It was simply difficult to match up with that sort of versatility.

“He can do everything,” Bennett said. “He can score at all three levels offensively. Defensively, he is our best defender. We’re going to put him on their best player. On the zone, we tried to put him up top sometimes. He’s the smartest human being I’ve ever coached by far. When I put him out there, I don’t have to think about him much.”

Both Avery Brown and Lucas Brown added 17 points for Salamanca, who improved to 20-2. They are closing in on a second straight Section VI title; last year (in Class C) was the school’s first in 54 years.

The Warriors know what it takes to win this year, with that experience in their pockets. That’s helped all season long.

“We’re anchored by Lucas and Andy, and our young guys have really come through too,” Bennett said.

Fredonia continued its surprising run through the B2 bracket with a hard-fought win. The Hillbillies are the 10th seed, and many expected them to be home by now. But the players had other plans.

“Coming in, we didn’t believe we were underdogs,” Mike Hahn of Fredonia said. “We never did. We play in a very hard league, and we prepared all season to be right where we are now.”

Fredonia showed plenty of resilience in the semifinal contest. The teams stayed close for most of the first half, but the Billies had a 9-0 run late in the first half. That helped push them to a 28-21 lead at the half.

But Newfane (17-5) figured to have some push left, and the Panthers made a couple of runs in the third quarter. An 8-0 spurt tied the game at 39-39 with three minutes left in the period. Fredonia regained the lead at 47-41, but Newfane answered to take the 49-47 lead with 3:51 left. The Hillbillies bounced back on baskets by Hahn and Davion White, and clung to a two-point lead in the final minutes. Then they shut the door on the Panthers, blanking them the rest of the way.

“We knew with the essence of basketball, that it was going to be back and forth,” coach Nick Bertrando said. “We just had to sustain the highs, try to minimize the lows, and keep playing our game.”

Hahn finished with 16 points to lead Fredonia, while Ethan Fry had 13 and Keegan Whitefield added 10. Evan Myers of Newfane led all scorers with 27 points.

“It’s been a great ride with this group,” Bertrando said. “Nobody talked about us, and that added some motivation. The resiliency of all of these guys, day in and day out, it’s really nice to see.”

Fredonia doesn’t have long to enjoy this latest victory. The Hillbillies play Salamanca for the B2 title on Saturday at noon at Buffalo State. The Warriors won the first two meetings during the regular season.