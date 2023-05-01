Sacred Heart senior Meghan Trapper will be continuing her basketball career at Daemen University, she announced Sunday on social media.

"It’s super cool to stay local,” Trapper told The News on Monday. “I’ve been growing up going to Daemen games. It’s been a dream of mine to play college basketball, so I’m super excited for this opportunity and blessed to have to have the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level.”

When Trapper announced her college decision, she was met with praise from opposing players such as Hamburg's Clara Strack (Virginia Tech) and Wiliamsville South's Gretchen Dolan (Illinois) and coaches, including University at Buffalo assistant James Ewing, offered congratulations.

The replies served as a snapshot of the number of people who appreciate Trapper, including soon-to-be Daemen teammate and Lewiston-Porter senior Sophie Auer.

“I couldn’t have done this without the people that have been supporting me throughout my high school years and before it, so I have to owe it to other people,” Trapper said. “It’s amazing having Western New York behind me and everyone congratulating me. It’s a great feeling.”

Daemen had seen Trapper play on the AAU circuit, and she believes her play outside of Sacred Heart played a role in the school extending an offer.

“I think it was a good fit for me and a good fit for them, so it worked out,” Trapper said.

As a senior, Trapper averaged 20.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game and was named an All-Catholic first-team selection. She ended her career fifth in program history with 1,333 points. As a junior, Trapper was a key member of the Sharks' Catholic Class B state championship team.

“I’m so happy to finally have this under my belt and I’m ready to work and play next year.”

Trapper will be joining a Wildcats program coming off a 20-5 season, which included winning the East Coast Conference championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament.