Sacred Heart's Meghan Trapper becomes 11th Shark to score 1,000 points

Sacred Heart senior Meghan Trapper became the 11th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points in Thursday's non-league game against Depew.

Trapper accomplished the milestone on an open layup, with an assist from classmate Mariah Huss.

"It was exciting," Trapper said. "It's a big moment for my basketball career and to be the 11th player is special because not many people have had that accolade."

Trapper needed the 205 points entering the season to accomplish the feat and did so under the watchful eye of assistant coach and fellow member of Sacred Heart's 1,000-point club Sarah Young.

"I think it's cool having a coach on the staff that's been where Meghan is now," Sacred Heart coach Maria McGrath said.

Trapper has consistently been a top performer for the Sharks and this season has been no different. She's averaging 23.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

"It's important people know this is a great program," Trapper said. "I couldn't have done this without my teammates and coaches."

McGrath, in her first year as head coach, served as an assistant last season and said seeing Trapper score her 1,000th point was the pinnacle of watching her develop over the years.

"It was really fun seeing her get that," McGrath said. "To be part of a culmination of her time on varsity and seeing her scored the 1,000th point was really cool. To be the 11th player of all the players that have come through Sacred Heart is pretty impressive."

Around the gyms

Wilson girls basketball coach Brian Baker won his 250th game at the school in a 58-34 victory over Newfane. Baker is now in his 15th season at Wilson. Wilson is 6-2 overall and 2-0 in Niagara Orleans heading into Thursday’s game against Albion.

Reigning Niagara Frontier League Player of the Year Xander Fletcher scored 34 points and hit eight 3-pointers in the Falcons' 80-67 win over Lewiston-Porter.

Following a 6-2 win over Frontier, St. Francis remains the lone undefeated boys hockey team in Western New York with a record of 7-0-2.

Niagara Falls is one of two undefeated boys basketball teams in Western New York, as the Wolverines moved to 11-0 following a 70-31 win against Kenmore East. Allegany-Limestone is the other undefeated team and they recently remained perfect with a 57-44 win over Olean.