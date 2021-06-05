Sacred Heart's Eliza Podlas wins third Monsignor Martin tennis title

Sacred Heart senior Eliza Podlas won her third Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association singles title when she defeated senior teammate Caroline Carlson on Friday at the University at Buffalo.

The tournament, including the championship match, was scheduled for Wednesday. When the finalists split the first two sets – each winning 6-3 – the match was suspended because of darkness. Podlas then won the third set, 6-3, on Friday.

The championship match was a rematch of the 2019 finals when Podlas won, 6-4, 6-1.

Podlas also finishes her high school career having made her mark in golf. She was second in the All-Catholic championships in October and named an All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete.

In the doubles final, the Buffalo Seminary team of senior Penny Joseph and junior Caroline Kowalski capped an undefeated season with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Angie Lillis and Heather Foster of Mount St. Mary.

In the consolation match, Sacred Heart’s Amanda Galle and Blair Kuzbiarek beat Kyra Lincoln and Mazy Christakis of Nardin, 6-1, 6-0.