Sacred Heart's Carrie Owens retires from coaching; set to undergo recently approved FDA surgery

Carrie Owens knows adversity is about handling difficult situations. And the way a person reacts to tough times can define who they are, both to themselves and others.

Adversity is what the former Sacred Heart girls basketball coach has faced since a a terrible 2020 motorcycle wreck that caused her left leg to be amputated. Following the accident, Owens returned to coach two more seasons, and led Sacred Heart to a Class B Catholic High School Athletic Association state title this past season.

Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens thrilled to return to the sideline The eve of Carrie Owens’ return to the sideline felt like the night before Christmas to the …

On Tuesday, Owens announced her decision to retire from coaching.

Once the news reverberated throughout social media, coaches from across Western New York posted messages congratulating her on a stellar 20-year career.

“It basically feels good that I had a positive impact in the basketball arena in coaching, even playing when I was at D’Youville,” Owens said. “I’ve had nothing but support from everyone, especially since my accident and all that I’ve gone through with my surgeries.”

Owens’ coaching career included being an assistant at D’Youville, where she earned a spot in the school's Hall of Fame. She also guided Cleveland Hill to a Section VI Class B-2 title, and won two Catholic state titles in her five seasons at Sacred Heart. Owens has a career 107-55 record.

The decision to leave behind the game and job she loves comes a month after she received approval for a procedure that was approved by the FDA in Dec. 2020.

“That’s the main reason I’m being forced to retire early from coaching,” Owens said. “It’s not what I wanted, but I just got approved for a new medical procedure called osseointegration.”

Osseointegration is commonly used for dental implants and joint replacement surgery, but has been used outside of the United States to revive mobility for amputees. According to Owens, she’ll be the fifth person to undergo the procedure in the U.S.

Due to Owens' age and physical activity, the procedure was recommended by her doctors. After conversations and research, she was sold on the idea. The first step was to get approved, and for a time she was unsure if she’d be selected, due to having a fractured femur. Uncertainty crept into her mind. Doctors waited for it to heal to see if they’d be able to remove the rod from it. Once it was discovered they could, she received the green light.

With help from guardian angel, Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens won't be deterred by amputation Carrie Owens’ favorite holiday has always been Christmas, but she acknowledged it has been tougher to get into the spirit this year.

“This procedure will allow me to walk pain-free and will allow me to walk easier,” Owens said. “I’ll be more high functioning and have comfort. Every single day, I walk around in pain, and I have sores and burn marks on my legs right now. It’s supposed to allow me to have a higher quality of life.”

The procedures give Owens hope and an opportunity to regain what she once had: pain-free mobility. She’ll undergo four procedures and is a couple of weeks removed from right leg surgery. As she continues to heal, Owens believes she will undergo her first osseointegration procedure in late June.

Following the second surgery of the series, she’ll have to return to a wheelchair for 3-6 months, and, after the third operation, will need a new prosthetic leg.

It is a journey she is willing to make to ensure her long-term health, but Owens couldn’t help but think she is taking a step back from all the progress she has made in almost two years.

“I’ll have to learn how to walk all over again,” Owens said. “It’s kind of like I’m starting back from square one from my accident. I’ve come this far and progressed so greatly where I am now. Going back to my support system, I wouldn’t have been able to do that and continue coaching without the huge support from the basketball community.”

Community rallies around Sacred Heart coach Carrie Owens after leg amputation The WNY basketball community is rallying around former D’Youville College star and current Sacred Heart girls coach Carrie Owens following a motorcycle accident Sunday.

Owens appreciates having so many people in her corner. She believes she can be an inspiration for anyone who may be following her journey. For years, she told her players to be mentally tough. Now, Owens is following her own advice.

“I just always keep telling people how grateful I am and how my situation could’ve been much worse, I could be dead or paralyzed,” Owens said. “To have the injuries I do have and to be on the challenging road I am on and to have the support that I have, it’s kind of mind-blowing.”

Owens expects her players to draw inspiration from each other and play with discipline. She has invited quadrilateral amputee Shannon Houston to speak to her team at their annual banquet June 8.

Owens describes Houston as a “mentor,” and the two share the same prosthetist, Chris Berger of East Coast Orthotic. A decade ago, Houston developed sepsis while six months pregnant with her second son. In a short period of time, Houston lost her son, spent almost a month in a coma, and was losing feeling in her arms and legs.

Through it all, Houston hasn't lost her zeal for life. That’s the reason why Owens wants her to speak to her players, to relay the message of enjoying the only life a person gets, regardless of obstacles or limitations.

Sacred Heart wins state Catholic Class B championship in basketball The Sacred Heart basketball team routed St. Catharine, 55-33, in the state Catholic High School Athletic Association Class B championship game Sunday at Hofstra University.

“Share messages of hope,” Owens said. “Share messages of seizing the day, living in the moment, living life with no regrets, and being resilient and working through obstacles. I always try to teach them some type of life lesson along the way. When I had my accident, they were a big motivating factor for me because I knew those girls were watching and looking up to me. I knew that I couldn’t quit.”

Although Owens is retired from coaching, this may not be a permanent goodbye.

When she completes her rehab, Owens said working with handicapped or disabled kids, the Paralympics or National Wheelchair Basketball Association (NWBA) is what interests her. After connecting with NWBA CEO Wall Waller, Owens believes her life is set to enter a new phase with the sport she loves.

“There could be a possibility years and years down the road after I’ve gone through the difficult road I have ahead of me as far as physically and mentally, as far as my surgeries, and rehab and recovery,” Owens said. “If I ever do return back, this injury has made me look at life differently and afforded me new opportunities I never would’ve had or thought of before.”

Owens' accident didn’t impact her spirit her or passion. It just made day-to-day activities a little more difficult. But that has opened the door for her to meet new people and enjoy new experiences.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.