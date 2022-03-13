Sacred Heart wins state Catholic Class B championship in basketball

UNIONDALE – The thing about storybooks is not just the happy endings.

It is also about the adversity. It is also about the lessons learned. It is also about overcoming obstacles. It also about coming together.

And only then does it become about the happy ending.

“We had a goal in mind, and that was to win the state title, ” coach Carrie Owens said after her Sacred Heart basketball team routed St. Catharine, 55-33, in the state Catholic High School Athletic Association Class B championship game Sunday at Hofstra University.

“And they did it,” Owens continued. “They came together at the right time, the right place and I just couldn’t be more proud of our girls.”

By no means was the 2021-22 season a smooth ride for the Sharks, who finished the regular season with a 14-13 record overall and 6-6 in Monsignor Martin play.

Rather, it was a work in progress.