Sacred Heart wins state Catholic Class B championship in basketball

UNIONDALE – The thing about storybooks is not just the happy endings.
It is also about the adversity. It is also about the lessons learned. It is also about overcoming obstacles. It also about coming together.
And only then does it become about the happy ending.
“We had a goal in mind, and that was to win the state title, ” coach Carrie Owens said after her Sacred Heart basketball team routed St. Catharine, 55-33, in the state Catholic High School Athletic Association Class B championship game Sunday at Hofstra University.
“And they did it,” Owens continued. “They came together at the right time, the right place and I just couldn’t be more proud of our girls.”
By no means was the 2021-22 season a smooth ride for the Sharks, who finished the regular season with a 14-13 record overall and 6-6 in Monsignor Martin play.
Rather, it was a work in progress.
“We were up and down because we have a young team and we were struggling with leadership and we were struggling with consistency,” Owens said. “Sometimes for a young team that takes all season and when it matters (is the) end of the season, when it matters is postseason ... as long as they’re growing and developing through the year.”
The Sharks applied a season’s worth of lessons against the Huskies, who were something of a juggernaut during the regular season as they compiled a 14-2 overall record.
At no point did Sacred Heart look intimidated by the program from the Bronx, as the Sharks led 29-18 at halftime. After falling behind 8-0 in the opening 3:26, the Sharks ended the first quarter on a 17-3 run.
Defense, as one might suspect, keyed the turnaround. Sacred Heart began trapping the Huskies all over the court, forcing St. Catharine out of its uptempo attack. When the Huskies were able to maneuver their way through the traps to get shots, the Sharks both contested the attempts and swarmed to the boards.
“We are normally a pressing team, a run-and-gun team,” Owens said. “Push-up-the-floor team and I knew they weren’t used to seeing that. I knew from watching film that they were used to seeing just zone, half-court zone, not much pressure. So I definitely emphasized playing our style of game.”
Defense and rebounding are vital. So, too, is offense. And Sacred Heart was ruthless with its offensive efficiency. The Sharks swung the ball side-to-side for open jumpers, when ball-handlers were not finding cutters for layups.
Exactly none of it was not revolutionary. Simply it was Basketball 101. And it was an approach that was so effective for the Sharks they continued to apply it for the remainder of a game, in which they lead by as much as 25.
Sacred Heart was led by senior Morgan Gaincaterino, who finished with 19, and junior Meghan Trapper had 17.
“We scored off of (our defense),” Owens said. “We scored off of transition. We scored off of some turnovers.”
And in doing so brought another championship to Western New York. Even if Owens thought there was room for improvement.
“We didn’t play our best basketball,” Owens said. “We won the championship, but we didn’t play our bet basketball so there’s a lot of things we still need to work on.”
Even in a season that ended in storybook fashion.