Sacred Heart promotes Maria McGrath to varsity basketball coach

Buffalo Academy of the Sacred Heart has promoted Maria McGrath to head basketball coach.

McGrath was previously an assistant on Carrie Owens’ staff. Owens decided to retire to undergo multiple surgeries stemming from a 2020 motorcycle wreck that caused her left leg to be amputated. Owens' teams won two Catholic High School Athletic Association state championships in her five seasons at the school.

“I am excited to inherit a strong and competitive team from Coach Owens," McGrath said in a news release. "The returning players are hard-working athletes who have a vast knowledge of the game, which makes me even more excited for the upcoming season as the newly appointed head coach. Go Sharks!”

McGrath’s basketball coaching experience includes a three-year stint at Mount St. Mary as junior varsity coach and two years coaching AAU for Full Court Hoops.

She’ll be leading a Sharks team coming off a 15-13 season, which included a state Catholic championship in Class B.

