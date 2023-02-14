Sacred Heart came back from a 93-pin deficit to repeat as the All-Catholic Monsignor Martin girls bowling champion Tuesday. The Sharks also won the regular-season title.

After trailing following the regular games, Sacred Heart jumped over three teams in the Baker style format, averaging more than 163 in each of the six games. The Sharks finished with 1,549 total pins. Nardin was second (1,393), followed by Mount St. Mary’s (1,370), Buffalo Seminary (1,279) and Cardinal O’Hara (1,257).

The Sharks’ team was comprised of senior captain and four-year starter Lily Panepinto and four sophomores, Sarah Webb, Elena Sclafani, Bella Snyder and Katie Cogdill.

Unique Allen of Mount St. Mary’s was named the All-Catholic MVP. She averaged 141.49.

Allen was part of the All-Catholic first team with Nardin’s Brooke Eggers, Panepinto and Harrington from Sacred Heart, and Julia Harrington from Cardinal O’Hara.

Sacred Heart’s Webb and Sclafini were on the All-Catholic second team with Nardin’s Karah Klostermann, Kendra Allen of Mount St. Mary’s, and Buffalo Seminary’s Makena St. George.