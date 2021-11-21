 Skip to main content
Sacred Heart alum Kayla Blas wins NCAA title with Northwestern field hockey
  • Updated
All WNY field hockey

All-WNY field hockey player Kayla Blas at Sacred Heart High School in 2017.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Sacred Heart graduate Kayla Blas was named to the all-tournament team as Northwestern beat Liberty, 2-0, Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich., to win the school's first field hockey national championship. 

Blas, a senior midfielder, was one of three Wildcats to play all 60 minutes. She recorded her first defensive save of the season to prevent a Liberty goal in the first quarter. Liberty, which was riding a 17-game winning streak, had one shot in the second half. Both Northwestern goals came in the third quarter.

Blas' family and Mary Achramovitch and Kristina Geschwender, two of her former teachers and coaches from Sacred Heart, were among those cheering on the Wildcats. 

