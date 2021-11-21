Sacred Heart alum Kayla Blas wins NCAA title with Northwestern field hockey

Sacred Heart graduate Kayla Blas was named to the all-tournament team as Northwestern beat Liberty, 2-0, Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich., to win the school's first field hockey national championship.
Blas, a senior midfielder, was one of three Wildcats to play all 60 minutes. She recorded her first defensive save of the season to prevent a Liberty goal in the first quarter. Liberty, which was riding a 17-game winning streak, had one shot in the second half. Both Northwestern goals came in the third quarter.
Northwestern beat Liberty 2-0. The ‘Cats are the Field Hockey National Champions! Congratulations Kayla! @pkblas42 pic.twitter.com/yWii7pcmx5— Sacred Heart Sharks (@SHAathletics) November 21, 2021
Blas' family and Mary Achramovitch and Kristina Geschwender, two of her former teachers and coaches from Sacred Heart, were among those cheering on the Wildcats.