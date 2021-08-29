 Skip to main content
Sacred Heart alum Kayla Blas wins bronze with Team USA in Junior Pan Am field hockey
Sacred Heart alum Kayla Blas wins bronze with Team USA in Junior Pan Am field hockey

  • Updated
All-WNY field hockey player Kayla Blas at Sacred Heart High School in 2017.

 Harry Scull Jr./News file photo

Kayla Blas, a Sacred Heart graduate, has won a bronze medal with the United States Under-22 team in the Junior Pan American Championships in Chile.

The JPAC event is typically for the Under-21 team but the age limit was increased to allow players who missed last year’s canceled event to compete.

The Americans beat host Chile, 3-2, with the result determined in the find round of the shootout. The team were tied 1-1 after regulation.

Blas and Team USA qualified for the FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa in December.

Blas was a two-time All-Western New York selection in field hockey in 2016 and ’17. Also a star lacrosse player at Sacred Heart and hockey player for the Monsignor Martin team, she won the Buffalo News Prep Talk Female Athlete of the Year for 2017-18.

She will return to Chicago to begin her senior year at Northwestern after being named All-Big Ten first team last fall. She was second team All-Big Ten as a sophomore and tied for the team lead in assists with nine. She has started all 55 games in her college career.

Blind Paralympian Noah Malone shares heartfelt message from Tokyo

