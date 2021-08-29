Sacred Heart alum Kayla Blas wins bronze with Team USA in Junior Pan Am field hockey

Kayla Blas, a Sacred Heart graduate, has won a bronze medal with the United States Under-22 team in the Junior Pan American Championships in Chile.

The JPAC event is typically for the Under-21 team but the age limit was increased to allow players who missed last year’s canceled event to compete.

The Americans beat host Chile, 3-2, with the result determined in the find round of the shootout. The team were tied 1-1 after regulation.

Blas and Team USA qualified for the FIH Hockey Junior Women’s World Cup in South Africa in December.

Blas was a two-time All-Western New York selection in field hockey in 2016 and ’17. Also a star lacrosse player at Sacred Heart and hockey player for the Monsignor Martin team, she won the Buffalo News Prep Talk Female Athlete of the Year for 2017-18.

She will return to Chicago to begin her senior year at Northwestern after being named All-Big Ten first team last fall. She was second team All-Big Ten as a sophomore and tied for the team lead in assists with nine. She has started all 55 games in her college career.