Ryan Miller, Emily Regan head class for Greater Buffalo Sports Hall

Buffalo Sabres goaltending great Ryan Miller and Olympic gold medalist Emily Regan highlight the 2022 Class being inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

They are among 12 inductees that make up the 32nd class to be inducted into the hall since its inception in 1991. The new class will be introduced on June 8 at Buffalo Riverworks.

Miller won 284 games over 11 seasons with the Sabres and received the 2010 Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender. He played 18 NHL seasons overall, winning 391 games, a total that ranks 14th in NHL history.

Regan was a three-sport star at the Nichols School and an All-America rower at Michigan State. She was a member of the gold-medal winning U.S. eight crew at the 2016 Olympics at Rio de Janeiro. She’s a three-time gold medalist at the World Rowing Championships.

The other members of the class are:

• Jeff Anastasia, the winningest boys basketball coach in Western New York history with a 602-139 record at Olean High School.

• Gordy Bukaty, a four-sport standout at Lackawanna High School, a captain of the University at Buffalo football team and a long-time coach and administrator. He died in 1987 at age 48.

• The Cott family, including Orv Sr., Ed, Orv Jr. and Marty. They all were multi-sport stars and known most for their exploits on the baseball diamond. Marty Cott was the No. 3 overall draft choice in the 1968 Major League Baseball Draft, taken by the Houston Astros.

• Jim Hanley, the first sport fisherman to be inducted to the Buffalo hall. He has spent a lifetime on the waters of Lake Erie and is the successful host of Jim Hanley’s Northeast Outdoors TV show.

• Bob Kauffman, who starred with the Buffalo Braves for four seasons, averaging 15.8 points and 9.2 rebounds a game. A three-time all-star for Buffalo, he died in 2015 at age 69.

• Cora Livingston, a pioneer of women’s professional wrestling, who died in 1957 at age 70. She became world champion in 1910.

• William “Doc” McMahon, tournament director at Niagara Falls Country Club for the Porter Cup for 17 years. He died in 1995 at age 74.

• Jim Nowicki, founder and race director of the Subaru 4-Mile Chase. He’s also a member of the WNY Softball Hall of Fame and a noted local basketball official.

• Susan Schoellkopf, an equestrian and owner and operator of SBS Farms Inc. Has trained seven national High Score award horses and is a top national horse judge. She is executive director of the Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center.

• Tim Winn, star basketball player for LaSalle High School and St. Bonaventure, who was the point guard for the Bonnies’ 2000 NCAA Tournament team.

The GBSHOF also is introducing a “Team of Distinction” Award. It is going to the Sweet Home High School girls volleyball program, which, under the direction of Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer Sally Kus, went 729-29 and won 20 straight Section VI Class A championships. It won an all-sports high school national-record 292 consecutive matches.

