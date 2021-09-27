Ryan Kramp accounts for six touchdowns as Newfane beats Springville

Senior quarterback Ryan Kramp had a hand in all six Newfane touchdowns in the Panthers’ 39-14 victory at Springville on Monday in a game that was re-scheduled from Friday.

Kramp led the Panthers to touchdowns on four of their first five series. He passed for four scores and ran for two as Newfane broke into the win column after losses to Depew, Medina and – by one point – to Akron.

His touchdown throws went to Landon Braman, Scottie Penwright, Dominic Wilson and Cam Rowles.

Penwright had four receptions for 108 yards, Braman had four catches for 74 yards and Rowles had two receptions for 59 yards.

Garrett Reynolds scored for Springville in the second quarter on a 9-yard pass from Gabe Murphy. Elijah Jones ran 1 yard for the Griffins’ other score in the fourth quarter.

Springville is winless in three starts.

It was a nonleague game between Section VI Federation Class C teams. Newfane plays in Class C North and Springville in Class C Central.

Kramp completed 14 passes for 351 yards and has passed for 551 yards and six touchdowns in four games.