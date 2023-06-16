After two seasons coaching the boys basketball team at St. Mary’s, Ryan Gallo has decided to step down as the team’s coach, effective July 31.

In two seasons with the Lancers, Gallo led the program to consecutive New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Class B finals, and won a state championship in 2022. When Gallo took over the team, it had won one game the season prior, but under his leadership, the Lancers became state championship contenders.

“When I took over the program, I had set some personal goals,” Gallo said. “One of them was to win a state championship and, quite frankly, that happened in year one. Then, we were blessed to get back to the state finals in my second season, and I was very grateful for that. I have three kids, so for my wife and family, this was the right time to pursue some other opportunities.”

Leaving a program he helped revive was difficult for Gallo, but he is proud of what he was able to accomplish in a couple of seasons. The team established itself as one of the best in NYSCHSAA, but will enter a rebuilding phase with seven members of the team graduating.

“I believe I can be at peace about leaving the program in better shape than when I took over,” Gallo said. “Certainly, we’ve been more competitive, and the program is at a competitive level now, I feel really good about that. I also believe there are more student-athletes on campus that are devoted to basketball. I think I was able to build a core foundation of that.”

The basketball team won’t be the only position Gallo vacates, as he’ll relinquish his role as the diversity coordinator at St. Mary’s. Since he’s held that job, it became one of his favorite roles in education because it opened his mind up to different cultures and students, and made him feel like a student.

“I was the diversity coordinator, and I was really happy about that role,” Gallo said. “It taught me a lot about myself and taught me why I was put on this planet, which is to educate, mentor and be part of all fabrics of human life and race.”

As for what’s next, Gallo was coy, but said that the details of his next venture should be finalized in the coming weeks.

“I’ve been involved in sports since I was four,” Gallo said. “It’s a big part of my life. I want to be around my kids and see them grow. I know how important that is and I want to be around my kids. I love being on the sideline. I’ve never been into the show of being on the sideline on game day. I love being in the gym with the athletes and love being in practice, that’s one of my sanctuaries. I’m going to be involved in athletics and coaching. I always want to be a better coach.”