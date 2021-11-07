Runner-up last year, Nichols' Siren wins girls Monsignor Martin run this time

Gabriela Siren of Nichols and Mary Kate Hartigan of Nardin reversed the top two finishers of last year's Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls cross country meet Sunday at Como Lake Park.
Siren, the runner-up to Hartigan a year ago, triumphed this time in 20:40.99 over the 3.1-mile course, 12.11 seconds in front of Hartigan, who was timed in 20:53.88.
In the 2020 run over the same course, Hartigan won in 20:06, beating Siren, who ran 20:42 in that race.
Led by top 10 finishes by Isabella Rajecki (5), Grace Caterina (7), Lainie Smith (9) and Mercedes Wehr (10), Sacred Heart won the girls team title with 42 points. Nardin was next with 51, with a sixth-place finish from Maeve Weimer backing Hartigan's finish.
Joe Pivarunas, a St. Francis senior, won the Monsignor Martin boys race in 17:47.06 and led the Red Raiders to the team title with 32 points over runner-up St. Joe's, which had 58 points.
Pivarunas, who finished 12th last season, finished 1.62 seconds ahead of Nichols senior Austin Bares. Bares was third in last year's race.
A third-place finsh by junior Eric Lanning, seventh by Chris Jozwiak and 10th by Chris Giardina helped St. Francis' team victory.
Senior Jack Occhipinti, in fourth place, was the first St. Joe's runner to cross. Occhipinti was sixth last year. St. Joe's Sam Tomm, a sophomore, finished fifth.
Junior Eli Noecker, who was second behind 2020 winner Henry Smith of Cardinal O'Hara, was sixth this time in 18:34.49, although he was close to repeating his 18:32 of a year ago.
St. Mary's of Lancaster was third in the boys team scoring with 75 points, with sophomore Casey Black and senior Dillon Murphy leading the way. Black finished ninth and Murphy 12th after a fifth-place run in 2020.
Team scores after that were: Canisius (85), Nichols (104) and Gow (188).
St. Mary's was third in the girls' team scoring, too, with senior Margaret Nawojski finishing third. Despite Siren's first place, Nichols was only fourth among the teams with 87 points. Then came Buffalo Seminary (125), Mount St. Mary (152) and Mount Mercy (178).