Runner-up last year, Nichols' Siren wins girls Monsignor Martin run this time

Gabriela Siren of Nichols and Mary Kate Hartigan of Nardin reversed the top two finishers of last year's Monsignor Martin Athletic Association girls cross country meet Sunday at Como Lake Park.

Siren, the runner-up to Hartigan a year ago, triumphed this time in 20:40.99 over the 3.1-mile course, 12.11 seconds in front of Hartigan, who was timed in 20:53.88.

In the 2020 run over the same course, Hartigan won in 20:06, beating Siren, who ran 20:42 in that race.

Led by top 10 finishes by Isabella Rajecki (5), Grace Caterina (7), Lainie Smith (9) and Mercedes Wehr (10), Sacred Heart won the girls team title with 42 points. Nardin was next with 51, with a sixth-place finish from Maeve Weimer backing Hartigan's finish.

Joe Pivarunas, a St. Francis senior, won the Monsignor Martin boys race in 17:47.06 and led the Red Raiders to the team title with 32 points over runner-up St. Joe's, which had 58 points.

Pivarunas, who finished 12th last season, finished 1.62 seconds ahead of Nichols senior Austin Bares. Bares was third in last year's race.

A third-place finsh by junior Eric Lanning, seventh by Chris Jozwiak and 10th by Chris Giardina helped St. Francis' team victory.