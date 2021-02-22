Roy-Hart's Carter Green stars in N-O boys swim meet

Carter Green won the 200 and 500 freestyle races and swam on two winning freestyle relays for Roy-Hart as the Niagara-Orleans League held its boys swimming championships in a virtual meet Monday afternoon.

Roy-Hart had first-place finishes in five of the 11 events. Green won the 200 in 1:57.96, and won the 500 in 5:21.14. Noah Stern of the Rams won the 100 free in 55.01 and anchored the two winning relays (1.39.46 in the 200, and 3:47.24 in the 500).

Besides Green, the defending sectional Class C champion in the 500 and league champion in the 500 and 200, the other individual to double was Isaac Pace of Medina, who won the 50 free (23.36) and 100 breaststroke (103.61).

Medina won the 200 medley relay in 1:55.21. Other individual winners were senior Ryan Santarsiero of Barker in the 200 individual medley (2:14.53), Michael Marker of Medina in the 100 butterfly (1:03.41) and Dawson Stone of Akron in the 100 backstroke (1:03.43.).

No team champion was determined.

