Roy-Hart softball ace Reanna Perkins commits to St. Bonaventure
Roy-Hart softball ace Reanna Perkins commits to St. Bonaventure

  • Updated
Roy-Hart senior Reanna Perkins, the Niagara-Orleans softball player of the year last spring, has committed to play at St. Bonaventure, she announced on social media.

Perkins, who also plays for the Amherst Lightning travel team and Lou Gehrig, is coming off a junior season in which she set the school record for strikeouts in a season with 146, averaging about 12 per game, and had an earned run average of 0.939. She also hit near .500.

“I had been looking at colleges with offers from all divisions,” she said. “I selected St. Bonaventure because I loved the campus, the environment, Coach (Mike) Threehouse, his softball program and they had my behavioral neuroscience/physician assistant programming I was looking for.”

She has been a starter in softball for five years and also has been the goaltender for the soccer team.

