Roy-Hart soccer star Peter Martillotta, Section VI leader in goals, commits to Russell Sage

  • Updated
All-WNY Soccer (copy)

Roy-Hart soccer player Peter Martillotta.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Roy-Hart soccer star Peter Martillotta, who led Section VI with a school-record 40 goals last fall, has committed to Russell Sage College.

Martillotta, a two-time Niagara Orleans Player of the Year and three-time all-league selection, was named to the All-Western New York first team as a forward after posting a total of 87 points, which was second in the section. Roy-Hart was 10-0 in league play this past season.

Martillotta, who played for the WNY Flash program, ended his high school career with a school record of 76 goals and added 25 assists.

He was named to the all-state fifth team by the United Soccer Coaches organization.

In other commitment news:

  • Jamestown tight end Colin Melendez has committed to Mercyhurst University, he announced on social media. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, he had 43 receptions for 520 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.
  • Alex Hale, a sophomore pitcher at Niagara County Community College, has committed to the University of Fort Lauderdale.
