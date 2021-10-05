Roy-Hart girls volleyball sweeps past Akron

Outside hitters Albright and Stern and senior Marissa Scott and Brigham do much of the scoring. Scott was fourth in Section VI with 39 service aces before Tuesday.

“She only had one tonight but that was because she didn’t serve that much. We still had 11 service points from her,” Meyer pointed out.

Roy-Hart’s leader in kills against Akron was Albright with four. She also had three blocks and two aces. Stern had one kill, two blocks and four aces, and Brigham had one kill, two blocks and two aces.

One reason, the Rams’ stats were not that impressive, Meyer said, was because after winning handily (25-9) in the first set, he went to his bench.

“I got my second-team players in both of the last two sets,” Meyer said. Those backup players as well as the junior starters who will probably be back next season, giving Roy-Hart a nucleus for a strong team in 2022.

In addition to the hitters up front, an important force for Roy-Hart is senior libero Samantha Dent.