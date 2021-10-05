Roy-Hart girls volleyball sweeps past Akron

Roy-Hart can boast of its championship moments in girls volleyball, but the Rams’ last Niagara-Orleans League championship was in 2011 and the last of the school’s three Section VI titles was in 1996.
But this year’s edition of the Roy-Hart team may be headed for a special season under coach Doug Meyer.
The undefeated Rams strengthened their hold on first place in the N-O with a victory on their home court over Akron, which has won or shared the last four league titles. The set scores were 25-9, 25-23 and 25-22.
Not only is Roy-Hart undefeated in matches, the Rams have not dropped a set in regular play. In addition, Roy-Hart won the Albion tournament but finished third in its pool in the Starpoint tournament.
Juniors Samantha Albright, Alexandria Stern and Samantha McIntyre and senior Ava Brigham led the Rams to their seventh league victory in addition to an out-of-section win over Lyndonville in the season opener.
Meyer credits having a group of experienced players back from the team that reached the Section VI C-1 finals last spring for Roy-Hart’s strong showing so far. The Rams lost to perennial power Eden in the Class C-1 championship match last season.
“I’ve got back all four starters from last season, except one,” said Meyer who is in his second year as head coach after being in the program for 26 years, mostly as a JV coach. The newcomer is junior setter Makenna Eisenheimer, who had 79 assists going into Tuesday’s match.
Outside hitters Albright and Stern and senior Marissa Scott and Brigham do much of the scoring. Scott was fourth in Section VI with 39 service aces before Tuesday.
“She only had one tonight but that was because she didn’t serve that much. We still had 11 service points from her,” Meyer pointed out.
Roy-Hart’s leader in kills against Akron was Albright with four. She also had three blocks and two aces. Stern had one kill, two blocks and four aces, and Brigham had one kill, two blocks and two aces.
One reason, the Rams’ stats were not that impressive, Meyer said, was because after winning handily (25-9) in the first set, he went to his bench.
“I got my second-team players in both of the last two sets,” Meyer said. Those backup players as well as the junior starters who will probably be back next season, giving Roy-Hart a nucleus for a strong team in 2022.
In addition to the hitters up front, an important force for Roy-Hart is senior libero Samantha Dent.
“She flies all over the place, and seems to get to every ball,” Meyer said. Dent was credited with 48 digs in Roy-Hart’s first seven matches. Not as many as Akron’s Ella Hill, who was the leader for Western New York with 137, but Hill has played in 33 sets, nine more than Roy-Hart’s 24 in eight 3-0 triumphs.
Even though they won by a good margin in the opening set, Meyer and his team had reasons to be wary of Akron. The Tigers came back to win matches over Pembroke of Section V and Nichols in nonleague play after losing the first two sets and defeated Newfane in four tough sets in the league opener after losing the first one.
“They’re feisty,” said Meyer of the Tigers, who are 6-2, 3-2 in league play. They had one match postponed because of a Covid-19 pause.
Meyer is a veteran campaigner, who has carried on the Roy-Hart tradition that began under 44-year coaching veteran Bill Holahan.
“Volleyball is one of the more popular sports at Roy-Hart and we’re developing a pretty good fan base,” Meyer said. “It can get a little noisy at times and they are starting to follow us as we go to different places.”
Tuesday night’s win gave the Rams a sweep of their season series with the Tigers and a two-game lead in the league with just three league matches left to play, against Albion at home and Medina and Newfane away.
Meyer readily admits that his team’s chances of ending that 10-year drought without a league title look good.